True Thompson, 1, Plays House With Mom Khloe Kardashian In An Adorable White Tutu

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are keeping busy playing house while in quarantine. The ‘KUWTK’ star shared adorable videos of her 1-year-old cooking pasta for her and her ‘Trolls’ stuffed animals.

True Thompson still has a busy schedule, despite being in quarantine with her mom, Khloe Kardashian and dad, Tristan Thompson. The 1-year-old has been running around outside and doing work around the house. — Not the Calabasas, CA mansion she and Khloe live in, but, her life size play home in the backyard.

Khloe, 35, took to Instagram to share a few clips of True in the kitchen of her mini playhouse on Sunday, March 29. Her daughter looked adorable in a white tutu and matching boots. True rocked a stylish denim jacket with a white and rainbow unicorn on the back.

“Are you making pasta?” Khloe, who sat in the living room of the playhouse, asked. Meanwhile, True, who confirmed the latter, walked around the kitchen with a toy cooking pot. Khloe then panned the camera to show some stuffed animal friends who joined her for True’s dinner party.

“Is it for Abby, Zoey and Poppy,” Khloe named the Trolls characters, all of which True is obsessed with. She answered, “Yes,” to which her mother replied, “Oh good, they’re hungry, mama!”

(Video credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Khloe’s been documenting her time at home with True amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before they headed to the playhouse, the mother-daughter-duo made french toast together for breakfast. When True isn’t inside her playhouse, she’s jumping on a trampoline or running around outside in the grass, as seen on her Khloe’s Instagram Stories.

True’s dad also took to Instagram to share snaps with his daughter on March 29. Tristan posted a photo of two polaroid pictures of him smiling with True on his lap. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man is getting to spend quality time with his daughter, along with his ex, since the NBA suspended the rest of its 2019-2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With Tristan spending more time with True and Khloe — not to mention, his relationship with Khloe is playing out on the new season of KUWTK — many fans have speculated that they’re rekindling their romance. However, that’s not the case right now.

“Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for the sole sake of True,” a source told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He’s trying to be a responsible parent. Khloe and Tristan are both taking this extremely seriously. She invited to LA so that he didn’t catch anything or infect anyone” following news that Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. (They have since been cleared).

“They are not back together,” the source confirmed, explaining that “Khloe doesn’t know if they’ll be able to rekindle their romance at this time, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him. She keeps telling those close to her that you never know what will transpire, but for now, they’re hiding out in LA.”