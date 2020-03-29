Khloe Kardashian Films Daughter True, 1, Jumping On The Trampoline & Playing In The Grass

Khloe Kardashian once again provided the world with several cute moments of her daughter True on Instagram!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, might be on a mission to make millions of people smile courtesy of her daughter True Thompson, 1, amid everyone being stuck at home. Whatever her little one is doing is clearly working as True happily enjoyed her day outside their house on Saturday, March 28. The Good American founder posted several Instagram stories of True doing a bunch of outdoor activities like bouncing on the trampoline and blowing bubbles while walking around their lush greenery. Khloe could be heard in the background giggling while True, who dressed adorably in a long-sleeved black top, animal print pants and black sneakers, took a small but precious fall on the trampoline. The youngster may have a future in botany as she briefly played around in the plants before heading inside.

Lunch for two? True then played in her pretend kitchen where she interacted with one of her dolls who sat in her very own high chair. Aww! She then served her doting mother a pretend plate of food which Khloe seemed totally impressed by. “Thank you mama,” she gushed while adding, “Did you make this?” The 1-year-old keeps everything pretty organized as all of the other food could be seen placed together in one spot with items that included fruits, vegetables and more! She even had a fake loaf of bread hanging on one of the countertops!

True has been making the most of her time inside and away from her several cousins. Khloe filmed her showing off her dance moves as she broke it down to the 70’s classic “Sing A Song” by music legends Earth, Wind & Fire! True was soaking up the sun (and that Vitamin D) as she hopped and skipped around her spacious backyard with her trusty Abby Cadabby Muppets doll.

The mother/daughter duo has had many more bonding moments amid their self-quarantine. They snuggled up while wearing matching pajamas on Monday, March 16, in a photo that is almost too cute to resist! Here’s hoping Khloe continues to provide more amazing memories like these in the future!