Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson, 1, Snuggle Up While Wearing Matching Pajamas

Amidst all the chaos and uncertainty going on in the world right now, Khloe Kardashian took a moment to remind herself what really matters: her adorable daughter, True Thompson.

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you,” wrote Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. In the Mar. 16 post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of her and Tristan Thompson’s sweet daughter, True. The 1-year-old and Khloe wore matching pajamas in the picture, and Khloe can’t help but snuggle her baby girl. It seems that with all the stress and panic going on across the world, Khloe isn’t losing sight of what really matters.

Khloe’s message comes days after Tristan Thompson celebrated his 29th birthday. Though the NBA star and Khloe have yet to reconcile (following his adultery with Jordyn Woods in 2019), it seems that hatchets are being buried, and fences are being mended between Tristan and the KarJenners. In fact, Kim Kardashian even wished Tristan a Happy Birthday. “Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!”

Kim, like Khloe, seems to recognize that family is important during this coronavirus crisis. However, the 39-year-old pop culture icon wasn’t immune from the panic, because Kim seemingly lost her cool days before her message to Tristan.  In a series of clips posted to her Instagram Story on Mar. 11, Kim revealed she had a doctor make a house call to show them proper greeting procedures (“You should not [touch] elbows because you cough into your elbows”) during this time of COVID-19. While the doctor was there, Kim seemingly snitched on Khloe. “So, Doc. Khloe handed this [gift] to me, but I don’t want to touch it,” she said, adding that she saw her younger sister “cough” before presenting the gift.

Though her concern seemed excessive, Kim was merely concerned over possibly infecting her four children – North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 mos. – with coronavirus. Compare that to Kendall Jenner, 24, who was dragged for not taking the pandemic seriously. Kendall shared a series of infographics taken from a website called Information In Beautiful, and the graphics suggested that “the majority of [coronavirus] cases are mild” and that the “bulk of people recover.” While these graphics were seemingly created to downplay panic among the masses, Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni blasted the KUWTK star/model for spreading fake news. “So many bad comments and so many jokes about coronavirus saying, ‘It’s just a f-cking flu.’ And guys, I can assure you, it’s not just a f-cking flu.”