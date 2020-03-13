Kim Kardashian Wishes Tristan Thompson Happy Birthday & Vows To ‘Celebrate Soon’: See Pic

Whoa! Kim Kardashian is publicly wishing her sister’s ex, Tristan Thompson, a happy birthday in a surprising move!

This time last year, Kim Kardashian definitely was not pleased with Tristan Thompson. Now, a little over a year after his second cheating scandal, this time with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods, Kim is wishing Tristan a happy birthday! “Happy birthday @realtristan13 !!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of herself cheering on Tristan courtside at the Lakers vs. Cavs game. She also shared a blurry selfie with the baller and wrote, “I think this is our only pic together.” Or maybe she deleted them all in a fit of rage? Who knows.

Kim also shared her messages on Twitter, with the simple comment, “Happy Birthday @RealTristan13.” Tristan’s ex, Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, has yet to publicly wish him a happy birthday. Instead, she shared the most adorable photo of her daughter True, giving us a #mood if we’ve ever seen one! Khloe’s baby girl posed with her pink glasses lopsided and Koko captioned it, “How I feel about 2020.” Kim shared the same sentiment, writing “Same girl same.” Tristan also commented on the photo of his daughter, writing, “Baby Truuuuuueeeeeeeee!!!” with heart eyes. Sweet!

This isn’t the first time recently Kim and Tristan have appeared to be on good terms! In a preview of the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed to Khloe that she invited the Cavaliers player to dinner. “I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cell phone from Tristan. And he was like, ‘Oh my god! I’m right next door.’ And he’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna go have dinner with my friends.’ So I was like, ‘Do you wanna come?’” she told Khloe in the clip, before asking, “Is it a bad look? Should I not invite him to dinner?”

It looks like Khloe took the high road and said Kim was being “beyond generous” and to do whatever was best for her and if they wanted to “have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that.” Just a reminder, Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on E! on March 26 at 8 PM ET!