Kendall Jenner Accused Of Posting Misleading Coronavirus Facts: ‘Say What Is Right’

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni pleaded with Kendall Jenner to stop downplaying coronavirus and asked her to not ‘underestimate’ the virus’ complications like her country did.

Kendall Jenner‘s recent Instagram posts about the “mildness” of the coronavirus is being called out by Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, 32. Chiara shared some Instagram videos to her own story on Mar 12 and talked about how she thinks the 24-year-old model along with other celebrities need to not “underestimate the problem and spread the wrong message” about the virus cases, which have been rapidly spreading throughout many countries, including her country of Italy, where she said there are “2,600” cases.

“For people who have such a huge voice, like Kendall Jenner, please don’t underestimate the problem,” Chiara said about the spreading of coronavirus in her Instagram video. “This is like a serious problem. It’s in my country and it’s going to be in so many different countries right now, so please say what is right and raise awareness.”

Chiara went on to share an additional message about how many people are comparing coronavirus to the flu and admitted she thinks that’s a mistake. “Most days, especially from foreigners, so many bad comments and so many jokes about coronavirus saying, ‘It’s just a f*cking flu.’ And guys, I can assure you, it’s not just a f*cking flu,” she said. “It might be for some people, but for so many others, it gives so many complications. If so many people get sick at the same time, like it’s happening in Italy, the hospital will collapse because we don’t have enough intensive care units and breathing machines to help everybody – even young people that have complications.”

kendall jenner who? stan chiara ferragni pic.twitter.com/ipWfIFljDO — 🌱 ⁷ (@koodipity) March 12, 2020

Dear Kendall Jenner, you can’t use your 100 mln Instagram account to understimate the coronavirus infection. In Italy the situation is tragic because of people like you that had belittle the question. Use your influence to warn about it & save lives. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/r7dA7N93ih — T o n i 🧜‍♀️ (@mmmakeba) March 12, 2020

Chiara’s videos about the coronavirus come after Kendall posted screenshots of infographics about the virus from the website Information Is Beautiful. The graphics suggest that most cases of coronavirus are mild and that the “bulk of people” who have it recover.

Although Kendall’s posts were most likely trying to help eliminate unnecessary fear in people, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus, which started in China in Dec., a pandemic. It has spread to more than 137,000 people worldwide, killing more than 5,000.

Kendall has yet to respond to Chiara’s posts.