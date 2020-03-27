Exclusive
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Whether They’re Dating Again As They Quarantine Together

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Relationship Status
Khloe Kardashian has been spending lots of time with her ex Tristan Thompson during the coronavirus outbreak and it’s got fans wondering if they are back together.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, revealed that her ex Tristan Thompson, 29, was at her Calabasas home to watch the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere on Thursday, Mar. 26, leading fans to question if they were back together. Now, a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are “quarantined” together but it’s got nothing to do with romance and everything to do with their daughter True Thompson, 1.

“Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for the sole sake of True,” the source tells HL. “He’s trying to be a responsible parent. Khloe and Tristan are both taking this extremely seriously. Khloe invited Tristan to LA so that he didn’t catch anything or infect anyone. The virus really freaked her out since so many NBA players were testing positive for it. They are not back together. Khloe doesn’t know if they’ll be able to rekindle their romance at this time, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him. She keeps telling those close to her that you never know what will transpire, but for now, they’re hiding out in LA.”

As fans of KUWTK know it’s not just Khloe that is making an effort to stay close with Tristan. The show’s 18th season, which premiered last night, but was shot back in September, opened with Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reuniting for dinner in New York City. The friendly reunion came just nine months after Tristan cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, but there was no animosity between Kim and Tristan. “Dinner was amazing,” Kim admitted. “No one was awkward. We all had a good time. We all were laughing and talking. I could be myself with my friends, he could be himself. I think everyone walked away [thinking], like, wow…he’s a really nice person.”

During her confessional Khloe admitted that that dinner made her uncomfortable.  “I’m really trying to set boundaries,” Khloe shared. “I don’t want to blur any lines. I don’t want anybody ever saying, ‘You led me on.’ Kim and Tristan have always had ups and downs, rightfully so, and for Kim to extend this olive branch — it’s surprising. It’s very sweet. But this is at MY house. I think sometimes people just assume everything’s good but I just want to be asked because this is a little uncomfortable.”

It’s been over six month since the episode was shot and Khloe seems to have gotten a lot more comfortable spending time with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. She even took to Twitter back in December to gush about what a great dad her ex is.

“Tristan is amazing to her,” Khloe wrote to a fan. “She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself &the energy that I get to my child,” the mother of one explained.