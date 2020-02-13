It looks like Kim Kardashian had a surprising dinner guest on an episode of ‘KUWTK.’ In this season 18 preview, Kim revealed to her sister, Khloe, that she invited Tristan Thompson to dinner and Khloe’s reaction may surprise you.

While Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, have been making co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, True, look seamless, there are definitely still some unresolved issues with their relationship. But it seems as though Tristan and Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 39, are getting along just fine! In the latest preview for the upcoming 18th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she invited Tristan out to dinner with friends. And Khloe’s reaction may shock fans!

“So I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan,” Kim shared with her younger sister over Facetime. Khloe, naturally, looked completely shocked. “He was like, ‘Oh my god I’m right next door,'” Kim confessed to Khloe. Eventually, Kim caved and asked him if he wanted to come to have dinner with her and her friends! While the admission was definitely jarring for Khloe to hear, she was incredibly mature about the whole situation.

After asking Khloe whether she should un-invite him to dinner, the Good American mogul told Kim, “I think you’ve got to do what’s best for you…that’s beyond generous of you.” After the pair recounted their own parents’ history with infidelity and forgiveness, Kim reconciled “that that’s True’s dad,” and she wanted to extend some type of forgiveness. Once Khloe reiterated how generous Kim was being to invite Tristan out for dinner, she admitted their conversation, “was like a drive by gossip session.”

While the sisters’ chat felt like a quick drive by, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has definitely been a long and winding road. The former couple split in February 2019 after Tristan was seen making out with Jordyn Woods, 22, at a party the same month. Khloe has taken a lot of time to heal, but she’s also ensured that Tristan is present for their daughter, True’s, major milestones, including her first birthday in April. Although the feelings between Tristan, Khloe, and the Kardashian family are still pretty tense, especially considering that Tristan has seemingly been trying to get back in their good graces, fans will get a glimpse at how the pair handle a whole new string of drama when the series returns this spring on E!