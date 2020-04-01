Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Special Plans For True’s Upcoming 2nd Birthday Revealed

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are gearing up for their adorable daughter True’s second birthday on Apr. 12 and they already know how they’re going to handle it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 29, are looking forward to spending time with their daughter when she turns two-years-old on Apr. 12 and because the coronavirus pandemic is causing most people to be in quarantine, they’re planning two celebrations. “Khloe and Tristan will celebrate True on her birthday and save the big party for when life is back to normal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something Khloe is stressed about because fortunately True is still young enough not to really notice. They will have lots of presents for her of course, she won’t miss out there. And she will be spoiled with lots of love from her mommy and daddy on her special day and as far as Khloe is concerned that’s the most important gift.”