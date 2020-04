Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Special Plans For True’s Upcoming 2nd Birthday Revealed

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 29, are looking forward to spending time with their daughter when she turns two-years-old on Apr. 12 and because the coronavirus pandemic is causing most people to be in quarantine, they’re planning two celebrations. “Khloe and Tristan will celebrate True on her birthday and save the big party for when life is back to normal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something Khloe is stressed about because fortunately True is still young enough not to really notice. They will have lots of presents for her of course, she won’t miss out there. And she will be spoiled with lots of love from her mommy and daddy on her special day and as far as Khloe is concerned that’s the most important gift.”

“Khloe will go out of her way to make True’s birthday as special for her as possible despite not being able to throw her a huge party like she did last year,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Khloe is so down to earth though and isn’t worried about it too much. Khloe is coordinating a time for the whole family to get on Zoom so they can all sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to True and celebrate in any way they can. They’re making the best of the situation and it is what it is. Regardless of what’s going on, Khloe feels blessed that her family has their health and they’ll make True’s birthday special no matter what.”

Khloe and Tristan have been spending time in quarantine together while co-parenting True so it’s no surprise that they will be doing whatever they can to give her a good birthday while maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship. The upcoming big milestone for the bundle of joy has also been causing Khloe to get emotional. “Thinking about True’s birthday has been a double edged sword for Khloe because it gives her all the feels,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY said. “She keeps thinking she is growing up so fast but is also loving see her grow up and become the little girl she is becoming. With the isolation that is happening, Khloe is thinking of ways to make it all special but also thinking of doing something later as well. So it is a little stressful and fun to think about, the saving grace is that Khloe still has some time to figure it all out.”