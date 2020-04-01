Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Special Plans For True’s Upcoming 2nd Birthday Revealed

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
SplashNews
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
, , and

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are gearing up for their adorable daughter True’s second birthday on Apr. 12 and they already know how they’re going to handle it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 29, are looking forward to spending time with their daughter when she turns two-years-old on Apr. 12 and because the coronavirus pandemic is causing most people to be in quarantine, they’re planning two celebrations. “Khloe and Tristan will celebrate True on her birthday and save the big party for when life is back to normal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something Khloe is stressed about because fortunately True is still young enough not to really notice. They will have lots of presents for her of course, she won’t miss out there. And she will be spoiled with lots of love from her mommy and daddy on her special day and as far as Khloe is concerned that’s the most important gift.”

“Khloe will go out of her way to make True’s birthday as special for her as possible despite not being able to throw her a huge party like she did last year,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Khloe is so down to earth though and isn’t worried about it too much. Khloe is coordinating a time for the whole family to get on Zoom so they can all sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to True and celebrate in any way they can. They’re making the best of the situation and it is what it is. Regardless of what’s going on, Khloe feels blessed that her family has their health and they’ll make True’s birthday special no matter what.”
Khloe and Tristan have been spending time in quarantine together while co-parenting True so it’s no surprise that they will be doing whatever they can to give her a good birthday while maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship. The upcoming big milestone for the bundle of joy has also been causing Khloe to get emotional. “Thinking about True’s birthday has been a double edged sword for Khloe because it gives her all the feels,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY said. “She keeps thinking she is growing up so fast but is also loving see her grow up and become the little girl she is becoming. With the isolation that is happening, Khloe is thinking of ways to make it all special but also thinking of doing something later as well. So it is a little stressful and fun to think about, the saving grace is that Khloe still has some time to figure it all out.”
Like so many others, Khloe and little True have been keeping busy while staying at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The doting mom has been sharing many pics and video clips of her precious little girl having fun and playing outside and more in the past few weeks.