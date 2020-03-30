Tristan Thompson Bonds With Adorable Daughter True, 1, In Rare New Photos Of Them together

Tristan Thompson and his one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, are spending a lot of quality time together and showing it off to fans! In a new Instagram post, Tristan shared two sweet polaroids of the father-daughter duo goofing off!

It looks like no one is enjoying daddy-daughter time quite like Tristan Thompson and his cute one-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On March 29, Tristan took to his Instagram account to share an inside-look at his time spent with his little girl amidst the global novel coronavirus pandemic. In the image, which featured two polaroid pictures of the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 29, and his daughter, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, 35, True sat on her daddy’s lap while they beamed at the camera! The two even appeared to be goofing around together, as Tristan tried to hold up a pair of oversized sunglasses to True’s face in the first photo. The second, however, featured success for the pair, as Tristan helped his daughter balance the shades on her sweet little face! Since there were truly no words for just how sweet the photos were, Tristan simply captioned the image with a heart emoji!

It’s so clear that True and Tristan have been spending a lot of bonding time together during the global COVID-19 outbreak. But fans have been wondering if that means Tristan is seeing Khloe a lot more often as well — and possibly rekindling their romance. “Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for the sole sake of True,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. More than anything right now, Tristan and Khloe are putting their complete focus on True, and they are “both taking this extremely seriously. Khloe invited Tristan to LA so that he didn’t catch anything or infect anyone. The virus really freaked her out since so many NBA players were testing positive for it.”

Unfortunately, for any fans who were hoping that the former couple, who split over a year ago in February 2019 after Tristan’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, 22, would get back together, it doesn’t appear to even be a consideration. “They are not back together. Khloe doesn’t know if they’ll be able to rekindle their romance at this time, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him. She keeps telling those close to her that you never know what will transpire, but for now, they’re hiding out in LA.”

Clearly, Tristan and Khloe’s priorities are completely aligned when it comes to keeping their sweet little girl safe and healthy during this uncertain time. Although fans of the one-time couple are still hoping that the time spent together could open up a new chapter in their romantic relationship, Khloe and Tristan are putting their sole focus on their daughter for the time being. Much like their devoted admirers, we cannot wait to see what Tristan shares next with his sweet daughter!