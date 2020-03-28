Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fan For Accusing Her Of Forgiving Tristan & Not Jordyn After Cheating

Khloe Kardashian shut down a fan’s tweet that indicated she only forgave her ex Tristan Thompson and not ex-friend Jordyn Woods on year after their cheating scandal when she said she wants ‘both parties’ to ‘be at peace’.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, claimed a fan’s tweet about her only forgiving Tristan Thompson, 29, and not Jordyn Woods, 22, after their cheating scandal in Feb. 2019 was just “hearsay”. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to the fan, who made the accusation about her ex and the former family friend on Twitter on Mar. 26 after watching the season premiere of her family’s E! show, and she didn’t hold back in correcting the accusation.

“so they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman’s in this family but I can’t agree with hypocrisy #KUWTK,” the fan’s tweet read. “We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent thing is near say,” Khloe responded. “The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being.”

The tweet exchange came after the premiere episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed Tristan getting chummy with Khloe and the family but didn’t show Jordyn anywhere in sight. The professional basketball player has also recently been spending time with Khloe while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all of this most likely has to do with the fact that he is the father of Khloe’s one-year-old daughter True. After tweeting that Tristan was watching the premiere with her at her house, fans immediately took notice and wondered why he was joining her. She made sure to remind them that they were trying to co-parent in a healthy way. “Lol he visits to see his daughter,” she tweeted to one fan indicating there may be something brewing between them again.

We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent thing is near say. The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

It’s good to know that Khloe has forgiven both Tristan and Jordyn after the stress of the last year. It will definitely be interesting to see how her newfound co-parenting relationship with her baby girl’s dad plays out in future KUWTK episodes!