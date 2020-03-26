Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Awkward’ Hangout With Tristan Thompson While In Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are still making time to see her ex Tristan Thompson! The NBA star was on hand to watch the ‘KUWTK’ premiere with his ex and daughter.

Despite being in quarantine, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and daughter True Thompson, 1, are still seeing Tristan Thompson, 29! It turns out the NBA star was at his ex’s Calabasas home to watch the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere on Thursday, Mar. 26, which was revealed by one of Khloe’s tweets. “I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” she posted to the social media platform the same night.

Eagle eyed fans quickly took note of the surprising quarantine hangout.”I know @khloekardashian isn’t feeling that way right now. Tristan is home with her during quarantine so I know THATS interesting,” @LexiaaForever tweeted in response to drama between the exes in the premiere. “Lol he visits to see his daughter,” Khloe responded, along with two heart and two prayer prayer emojis. “Bless us all,” the Good American founder also commented.

Another fan wrote complimented Khloe’s efforts around co-parenting. “Khloe, my parents have been divorced for pretty much my whole life. So to see how you and Tristan are able to coparent is really amazing. I admire that so much and I’m sure True will too as she gets older. your strength and love for your daughter is incredible @khloekardashian,” @WeLiveForKhloe tweeted. “This is how I was raised as well baby,” Khloe agreed, later also adding: “Let me just give a round of applause for all the healthy coparenting out there.” “THIS S*** IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING.”

I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Khloe also responded with a slew of heart and prayer emojis to a fan who wrote, “I love how @khloe Kardashian and Tristan and can co-parent and leave the drama alone for the same of True. It’s not a lot of that these days. God bless them.”

We’re so glad to see Khloe and Tristan on good terms for their daughter True, particularly after working through back-to-back cheating scenarios: Tristan was caught stepping out on Khloe while she was pregnant, and then again when he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party in Feb. 2019.

Lol he visits to see his daughter 🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️ bless us all #KUWTK https://t.co/A01FybIbFN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Since, Tristan has actively tried to make it up to Khloe: the Toronto native sent Khloe a gigantic balloon display to celebrate the launch of her KKW “Pink Diamond” Fragrance collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian back in November. “Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe gushed on Instagram at the time, adding, “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

Tristan also took to social media to congratulate Khloe on her big win at the E! People’s Choice Awards. “Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑 Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that,” he gushed. “So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”