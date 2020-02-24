Why Kylie Jenner Has Forgiven Tristan Thompson After Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kylie Jenner ‘has moved on as much as she will’ from the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal that occurred in February 2019. Now, she’s putting all of her focus on supporting her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner is ready to forgive and forget. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, is moving on from the Feb. 2019 scandal that saw Tristan Thompson, 28, cheat on Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35, by making-out with Kylie’s longtime friend, Jordyn Woods, 22. By taking these next steps forward, Kylie “has moved on as much as she will from the whole Tristan and Jordyn incident last year and she sees how Khloe has, as well,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Part of Kylie’s reconciliation with the whole situation also means that she’s putting all of her energy into supporting Khloe, without hesitation.

More than anything, “Kylie just wants Khloe to find happiness and love and if that means Tristan, she will support her…If Tristan makes Khloe happy, she’s for it.” Tristan has, in recent months, been trying to get back into Khloe’s good graces, leaving a string of flirty compliments on her Instagram posts and actively showing how he is co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

And it’s True’s feelings and wellbeing that Kylie is most concerned with. “She knows as a mother herself [to two-year-old Stormi Webster] what it means when there’s a child in the picture and she’ll always remember that True and her feelings come first.” While all the sisters have had their own way of supporting Khloe and dealing with the dramatic situation, Kylie has been “a very loving and forgiving person, very mature for her age, empathetic and kind…one of the more softer spoken and reserved ones who doesn’t really hold grudges.” But when it comes to her sister’s happiness, Kylie is right there to offer all the love she can.

“She’s her sister and she will support her.” Fans remember all too well that in February 2019, Tristan was spotted making-out with Kylie’s very close friend, Jordyn. In the aftermath of the whole situation, Tristan and Khloe officially called it quits and Jordyn was completely excommunicated from the Kardashian family. One year later, though, things seem to be simmering down and the tension has been alleviated. Khloe has seemingly forgiven Jordyn and has continued to maintain a mature relationship with Tristan as the former couple co-parent little True. As for Kylie, “She’s really moved on as much as one could with what happened.” HollywoodLife reached out to Kylie’s rep for comment.