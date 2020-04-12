Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops to make sure her daughter True’s 2nd birthday was a memorable one!

So much fun! Khloe Kardashian, 35, went out of her way for her daughter True Thompson‘s 2nd birthday party on Sunday, April 12. There were challenges outside of their control unfortunately, as other family members like Kim Kardashian, 39, couldn’t make it due to her and millions of other people being stuck in self-isolation, but that didn’t stop the doting mother from giving her child something truly spectacular to enjoy. Khloe gave her millions of followers an inside look at the celebration when she shared a bunch of Instagram stories of all the presents True got on her special day. Khloe first showed off a ton of big pink balloons that took over part of their house with a sign that read “Happy Birthday True”. There was even a special Trolls-themed one in the middle of it all as True is often seen carrying around one of their dolls.

But wait… there’s so much more! Khloe then displayed all the amazing gifts that True got for her 2nd birthday which were nothing short of absolutely amazing to see. She received a bunch of dolls, toys, her very own ice cream parlor and several other Trolls related items. “True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts,” Khloe said as she panned the camera. “She is going to freak out!”

Freak out she did as True was all smiles when she did wake up and see all of the presents that were waiting for her! The little one dressed adorably in a light pink dress and pink booties that were the definition of cute! She even scrunched up her nose and made a funny face in one of the stories. So precious!

Many of True’s family members wished her a Happy Birthday from afar including her grandmother Kris Jenner, 64. “Happy Birthday to our precious True!!!” she wrote on Instagram next to collage of photos. “You are such a blessing in our lives and we love you so much!!!! You are such light and sunshine and we can’t wait to celebrate you very soon!!! Happy Birthday Angel bunny.”