Kim Kardashian Wishes Niece True Thompson A ‘Happy 2nd Birthday’ With 10 Adorable Photos

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Apr. 12 to give a loving shout-out to her niece True for her 2nd birthday and also posted various photos that show the ‘bond’ the tot has had with her family since her birth.

Kim Kardashian, 39, made sure to virtually celebrate her niece True Thompson‘s second birthday on Apr. 12 by sharing a sweet post about the tot that included 10 of the cutest photos. In her caption for the post, the proud aunt admitted to not being able to see the baby girl on her special day, which is most likely due to the necessary quarantining the coronavirus pandemic has caused, but she sent her a lot of love. “My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday! I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today! I love you so much precious girl! ✨Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever ✨,” Kim’s caption read. Check out Kim’s post HERE!

Some of the pics Kim posted of True show her mingling with her cousins, including Kim’s kids, North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm West. There is also a pic of Kim cuddling the adorable daughter of Khloe Kardashian, 35, and some that include Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick, 7. Khloe was quick to respond to Kim’s doting post on behalf of the birthday girl. “Awwww we love you auntie Kiki!!!! She’s so loved it’s all we could ever ask for,” it read.

On Apr. 11, the day before little True’s birthday, Khloe shared some funny video clips of her playing in her playhouse and making pretend pasta and cupcakes. The toddler, whose father is Tristan Thompson, 29, was all dressed up in a pink dress and matching metallic pink lace-up boots in the videos and looked as happy as could be as she walked around the house and spoke with her mom about what she was doing.

We’re sending a lot of happy birthday wishes to little True! We can’t wait to see more entertaining posts from her day.