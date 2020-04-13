Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Their Relationship In Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reunited more than once amid social distancing orders, but have the reunions been for more than True’s sake? An insider explains what’s really going on between the parents!

While the KarJenners have stayed faithful to social distancing orders and isolated in their respective mansions, Khloe Kardashian, 35, has opened her doors for one visitor — Tristan Thompson, 29! Despite the special exception, we’re hearing that Tristan and Khloe’s recent reunions aren’t of the romantic sort. “Things between she and Tristan are still the same,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He is coming over and seeing [their daughter] True virtually constantly,” our source adds, but clarifies that the NBA star and Khloe “still aren’t back together or even close to it.” One thing has changed, though.

“Their communication is so much better than it’s been in quite sometime, and you can see that their daughter is always going to come first,” our source reveals! The parents proved this to be true when they reunited in Khloe’s Calabasas home to throw a Trolls-themed second birthday party for True on April 12, which also happened to fall on Easter. Khloe didn’t have to debate whether or not to invite Tristan! Judging by both parents’ cheerful social media posts, it also didn’t appear to be a tense affair (unlike True’s first birthday party that happened so soon after Tristan’s cheating scandal, which was aired on Keeping Up with the Kardashians).

“Khloe always welcomes Tristan’s presence when it comes to True. It was never a question on if he should celebrate with them or not,” our source tells us. Regardless, Tristan’s presence was a big deal, considering that Khloe didn’t even invite the rest of her close-knit family for the special day. That’s because “Khloe’s made sure everyone is safe and isolating properly,” our source adds.

I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Khloe revealed that Tristan was also right by her side for the Season 18 premiere of KUWTK on March 26. “I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!!,” she tweeted that night. Three days later, Tristan shared adorable disposable photos that showed the Cleveland Cavaliers player goofing around with True. The photographer, of course, was presumably Khloe! Even though Khloe and Tristan aren’t back together, their friendship as co-parents has clearly improved.