Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Their Relationship Status After Appearing Cozy In Video

Exes Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have been fueling rumors that they’re back together — but a source close to the pair dished on their relationship status.

Tristan Thompson, 29, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, appear to be in a great place! The exes, who share their two-year-old daughter True, have been very friendly while in quarantine, and although the rumor mill is abuzz with reports the pair are back together — there’s “nothing to it”. A source close to the KarJenner sis told HollywoodLife exclusively that the duo have a good relationship, but it’s not romantic. “Despite being out together and Tristan putting his arm around Khloe, there’s nothing to it. They’re in a really great place but are not back together,” the source dished.

“Khloe has made it clear she’s not interested in being back with Tristan or dating anyone. They’re very close and great co-parents, but that’s it. They’re not hooking up, they don’t act like a couple but love one another very much. Khloe said recently she doesn’t see herself getting back with Tristan. She’s in a great place and working out a ton and taking care of herself. She’s looking and feeling the best she ever has.”

Khloe & Tristan are in a good place. Image: SplashNews
A second source also told HL that Tristan’s focus is squarely on his daughter. ”They are not officially back together but he is holding out hope that it might change in the future. His focus is True, his focus is getting to a great place as a co-parent with Khloe and they are clearly there and his focus is to figure out where he is going to play next year to hopefully be as close to Los Angeles as possible,” the source told us. “So once he gets that all in order by the end of the year maybe something will happen on a romantic level but he knows that Khloe still has to trust him and the world has to get itself back to normal so everyone is in the mindset. So they are friends and co-parents and if it was up to Tristan, it would be more but time will tell if that ever comes about.”
It comes as Khloe and Tristan attended the same party, and got fairly cozy as the group sang happy birthday. In a short video from the private bash captured by NBA star Jordan Clarkson, Tristan had his arm wrapped lovingly around Khloe’s waist while he filmed videos and photos with his phone in the other hand. Although the exes haven’t reunited romantically following back-to-back cheating scandals — including when Tristan inappropriately kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22 — the pair have been spending more time together in recent months, including for True’s second birthday in April.