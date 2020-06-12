Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Their Relationship Status After Appearing Cozy In Video

Exes Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have been fueling rumors that they’re back together — but a source close to the pair dished on their relationship status.

Tristan Thompson, 29, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, appear to be in a great place! The exes, who share their two-year-old daughter True, have been very friendly while in quarantine, and although the rumor mill is abuzz with reports the pair are back together — there’s “nothing to it”. A source close to the KarJenner sis told HollywoodLife exclusively that the duo have a good relationship, but it’s not romantic. “Despite being out together and Tristan putting his arm around Khloe, there’s nothing to it. They’re in a really great place but are not back together,” the source dished.

“Khloe has made it clear she’s not interested in being back with Tristan or dating anyone. They’re very close and great co-parents, but that’s it. They’re not hooking up, they don’t act like a couple but love one another very much. Khloe said recently she doesn’t see herself getting back with Tristan. She’s in a great place and working out a ton and taking care of herself. She’s looking and feeling the best she ever has.”