Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Bodysuit & Shows Off Her ‘Different’ Brown Hair: ‘Oh Hi There’

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off a flattering photo of herself posing in figure-hugging outfit and darker strands of hair, one day after admitting her ‘heart’ is ‘still with blonde’ hair.

Khloe Kardashian just turned 36 and it looks like she’s ready to start her new year off with a fresh look! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose birthday is June 27, shared a new Instagram photo with her followers one day before her special day and in it, she was showing off a stunning sexy outfit and noticeably darker locks. The outfit consisted of a plunging blue bodysuit top with jeans over the bottom and although her long wavy hair still had some blonde highlights in it, the overall shade was definitely more brown.

“Oh hi there!” Khloe captioned the pic. Her fans were quick to respond with a series of compliments that proved the new look was going over well. “Gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another gushed, “Wowwww Khloe.” Another called her “just stunning” and insisted she’s “looking great every day”, and a fourth said she’s “always on point.”

My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change. I’ll always go back to blonde I just think I need a little something different right now — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2020

Just one day before Khloe posted her latest pic, a fan took a poll on Twitter and asked other fans whether they preferred the mother-of-one’s blonde hair or brown hair. Khloe, herself, responded to the tweet and cheekily asked if she could vote too while also admitting blonde is what’s in her “heart.” “My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change,” she wrote. “I’ll always go back to blonde I just think I need a little something different right now.”

Khloe, like her sisters, is known for trying out various shades of hair colors and styles over the years and although they’re all very different, she seems to be able to pull off just about all of them! Whether she’s dressed to impress for a night out on the town with her hair all done up, or in workout clothes with her hair tied back, her beauty continues to get the attention of many social media users.

When Khloe is not interacting with followers about her hair shade, she’s being a doting mom to her adorable two-year-old daughter True. The baby girl recently crashed Khloe’s Pampers Q&A live video about potty training and it was the cutest sight to see. She looked at the camera while holding one of her Trolls dolls and sitting on her mama’s lap and Khloe couldn’t help but be proud as she held her close and told her to say hello to her viewers.