Happy 36th Birthday, Khloe Kardashian: See Her Hottest Looks Of All-Time

In honor of Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday, we’re looking back at some of the reality star’s most epic (and sexiest!) looks of all-time.

Happy birthday to the one and only, Khloe Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 36 on June 27. Over the last several months, we haven’t seen Khloe out and about in her signature style due to the coronavirus pandemic keeping everybody at home. However, there’s no mistaking that she’s one super sexy fashionista, and we rounded up some of her best looks EVER.

Khloe definitely knows how to turn things up for a red carpet appearance, and she did just that when she attended the People’s Choice Awards in 2019. She wore a totally sheer, see-through top, which she paired with a black skirt. The skirt had a high leg slit, so Khloe’s toned and tanned lower half was also on display. She completed the look with sky-high, open-toed heels, and she simply looked INCREDIBLE.

Even Khloe’s most simple street style is sexy. For one daytime outing, she wore an oversized blouse, which she purposely left mostly unbuttoned. This allowed her to show some skin. Although her jeans were baggy, she completed the look with heels to dress it up. Plus, her accessories, which included chunky necklaces and earrings, were the perfect way to add her own flair to the otherwise simple look.

The Kardashians love a good animal print, so of course one of Khloe’s best looks ever involves a wild print. TheGood American founder looked gorgeous in a skintight snakeskin maxi dress by Naked Wardrobe when she grabbed dinner with sister Kourtney Kardashian on March 12, 2019. Khloe finished off her ensemble with brown heels and a small black coin purse for the meal at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Another hot trend that Khloe consistently slays is the jumpsuit. In May 2017, she showed off her curves in a skintight Versace catsuit for the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation. She rounded out the sexy plunging look with clear Yeezyheels. Hey, the Kardashians love supporting their family – and rocking the designs of Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West is a pretty easy (and stylish) way to do that.

There are plenty more amazing looks where these came from, though. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of Koko’s sexiest looks ever. Happy birthday, Khloe!