Khloe Kardashian: Inside Her $19M Mansion: Living & Makeup Rooms, Fountain & More

Khloe Kardashian might be parting ways with her gorgeous Calabasas mansion. We’ve got a look at the estate, which she’s reportedly willing to sell if someone is interested in ponying up the $19 million Koko wants for it.

Khloe Kardashian has one of the most gorgeous estates in her family, but she appears to be getting an itch for new digs. She’s reportedly decided that if a buyer will pony up $18.95 million for the 11,000 square foot mansion and surrounding property, she’s willing to sell according to a report by TMZ. On May 26, the site shared photos you can see here of how Khloe meticulously remodeled the six bedroom, seven bathroom estate after purchasing it from pop superstar Justin Bieber in 2014 for $7.2 million. It was where Khloe moved following her split from then-husband Lamar Odom, 40.

The mansion is just down the street from her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and close to her mom Kris Jenner, 64, in the exclusive gated and guarded community of The Oaks. In addition to her numerous bedrooms and bathrooms, Khloe has a stunning backyard featuring a large rectangular pool and plenty of open green space. Fans have seen it thanks to Khloe’s Instagram, as she loves sharing videos of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson, jumping on her backyard trampoline and playing in her two-story, life-sized playhouse. Khloe also has an outdoor bar, fireplace, a fountain and plenty of comfortable shaded seating to enjoy her backyard paradise. The property also includes a gorgeous stand-alone guest house for anyone who wants to stay over.

Khloe has done up the interior of her home to suit her personal needs. The Good American jeans founder has a glam room that includes a large mirror surrounded by lights, a salon chair, and even a crystal chandelier overhead so that she feels extra luxurious when getting primped. In Jan. 2020, the 35-year-old shared that she even has a specialized wig room where she stores her vast collection of hair extensions and various shades of wigs. Khloe also converted two bedrooms into a massive clothing, shoes and accessories closet, which she showed off in a 2017 Architectural Digest feature on her home.

With her love of cooking, Khloe’s bright white kitchen is massive, with modern appliances and a giant center island. And who can forget when she gave fans a YouTube tour of her incredibly organized pantry spaces with every type of food imaginable stored perfectly. When Khloe wants to kick back and watch movies, she’s got a home theater in which to screen them for friends and family. We can’t imagine why Khloe would want to leave such an amazing property, but nearly $20 million is a pretty sweet sum. If she does sell, the question is whether she’ll stay living close to her family in Calabasas or make the jump closer to the action in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood like sister Kylie Jenner. The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul purchased a new $36.5 million estate in the elite Holmby Hills area of L.A. in April 2020.