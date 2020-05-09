True Thompson Plays In Her Massive Playhouse With A Sofa Inside In Khloe’s New TikTok Video

True Thompson just nailed this TikTok challenge! Doting mom Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest video of the 2-year-old in her massive playhouse.

True Thompson, 2, is about to become a TikTok star! Mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, just owned the “Ayo, rich boy check,” challenge with a video of the toddler hanging out in her massive playhouse. Big enough for a regular-sized person to chill in, the toy-filled white space — complete with a cozy sofa — is the ultimate flex in toddler land! In the video, cool gal True is hanging on the ladder staircase as Khloe films the gigantic mini-home, which is nearly identical to the one her cousin Stormi, 2, got from grandma Kris Jenner.

The hilarious challenge has become quite the sensation on TikTok, and features various users showing off flashy or expensive items set to the classical tune “Minuetto” by composer Luigi Boccherini. True’s mini kitchen, plush vegetables and toy pots-and-pans are on full display in the short clip, which also revealed her adorable little sink! The little girl is often seen “cooking” up a storm in videos posed to Khloe’s Instagram, and it seemed like she was still keeping herself busy with various “recipes.”

True looked so adorable for her afternoon of play, rocking a frilly orange pair of shorts and a cozy gray t-shirt! She finished the ensemble with a black pair of sneakers featuring a bright hot pink sole and her usual dainty gold bracelets.

The toddler has been having a blast in quarantine, where she’s been spending time with both her mom Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 29. “As hard as it has been not seeing everyone, Khloe has truly been cherishing her time with True and with Tristan,” a source spilled EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on May 8. “All the noise has been shut out and they have been able to enjoy so much quality time.” Despite murmurs that Khloe and Tristan might be back together, the source insists that it’s just “quality family time only.”

Although they aren’t back on romantically, Khloe did recently say she was open to creating embryos with her ex, meaning True could have a full biological sibling in the future! “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe said on Keeping Up The Kardashians. “But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go,” she also said.