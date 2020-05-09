Watch
Hollywood Life

True Thompson Plays In Her Massive Playhouse With A Sofa Inside In Khloe’s New TikTok Video

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

True Thompson just nailed this TikTok challenge! Doting mom Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest video of the 2-year-old in her massive playhouse.

True Thompson, 2, is about to become a TikTok star! Mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, just owned the “Ayo, rich boy check,” challenge with a video of the toddler hanging out in her massive playhouse. Big enough for a regular-sized person to chill in, the toy-filled white space — complete with a cozy sofa — is the ultimate flex in toddler land! In the video, cool gal True is hanging on the ladder staircase as Khloe films the gigantic mini-home, which is nearly identical to the one her cousin Stormi, 2, got from grandma Kris Jenner.

The hilarious challenge has become quite the sensation on TikTok, and features various users showing off flashy or expensive items set to the classical tune “Minuetto” by composer Luigi Boccherini. True’s mini kitchen, plush vegetables and toy pots-and-pans are on full display in the short clip, which also revealed her adorable little sink! The little girl is often seen “cooking” up a storm in videos posed to Khloe’s Instagram, and it seemed like she was still keeping herself busy with various “recipes.”

True looked so adorable for her afternoon of play, rocking a frilly orange pair of shorts and a cozy gray t-shirt! She finished the ensemble with a black pair of sneakers featuring a bright hot pink sole and her usual dainty gold bracelets.

@khloékardashian

Rich rich#fyp

♬ Rich boy check – carson3059

The toddler has been having a blast in quarantine, where she’s been spending time with both her mom Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 29. “As hard as it has been not seeing everyone, Khloe has truly been cherishing her time with True and with Tristan,” a source spilled EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on May 8. “All the noise has been shut out and they have been able to enjoy so much quality time.” Despite murmurs that Khloe and Tristan might be back together, the source insists that it’s just “quality family time only.”

Although they aren’t back on romantically, Khloe did recently say she was open to creating embryos with her ex, meaning True could have a full biological sibling in the future! “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe said on Keeping Up The Kardashians. “But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go,” she also said.