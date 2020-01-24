Khloe Kardashian Reveals Huge Hair Room With Wigs, ’50 Shades Of Blonde’ Extensions & More

We’re wigging out over Khloe Kardashian’s crazy wig room! Seriously, we’ve never seen SO many blonde extensions in one room.

She may only have one head (obviously), but Khloe Kardashian has a collection of more than 40 blonde hair extensions! The 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Jan. 23 to share a pic of her insane number of wigs, captioning the snap “50 shades of blonde! One of my favorite rooms!”. Her crazy collection of hair extensions range in lengths and include straight, curly, crimped, and wavy tresses. The locks also range in shades: from icy blondes with a pink hue, to more natural dark blonde locks in a balayage style. But they’re not the only thing in the reality star’s room — actual wigs are also pictured in the snap including a white bob with bangs, a sleek, long mauve wig, and a bubblegum pink bob.

Like her sisters Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kylie Jenner, 22, Khloe loves to mix it up when it comes to styling her hair. The mom to True Thompson, 1, has been rocking blonde tresses for years now, but she loves adding length to her short hair, whether it’s up in a ponytail or out in long waves. In Feb. 2019, she was even seen sporting a platinum wig that totally looked like it was inspired by Game of Thrones‘ blonde-haired beauty, Khaleesi. Nine months later, she switched up her look entirely, posing in an ad campaign for Kim’s KKW Fragrance Collection with luscious, dark brown curls. She loves keeping her fans on their toes!

When it comes to reorganizing her “favorite room”, it looks like Khloe had a few helping hands, tagging a home organization company called The Home Edit in her stories. Along with her wig room, the company also helped transform her pantry into an ultra-organized mecca of labelled jars and woven baskets containing snacks like Boom Chicka Pop and Tostitos, according to her Jan. 23 Instagram stories. If Khloe’s new year’s resolution was to get more organized, she’s certainly kicking goals just three weeks into the year!

We’re happy to see 2020 is already looking up for the Kardashian sis, who had a disastrous 2019 with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28. They split for good after his alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, 22, was exposed, however the NBA player didn’t hide his feelings when it came to his desires to get the Revenge Body star back. He left countless flirty comments for her on many of her Instagram photos, leaving fans to believe that they could’ve rekindled their romance. Tristan was even in attendance at the KarJenner annual Christmas Eve party where the two exes could be seen talking in the background of a photo.