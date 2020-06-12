Tristan Thompson Shows Ex Khloe Kardashian Love As She Pouts In Glam Selfie With BFF Malika

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq got glammed up for this sexy selfie, which Tristan Thompson was sure to leave a comment on just a day after the exes got cozy at a birthday!

Things appear to be better than ever between exes Tristan Thompson, 29, and Khloe Kardashian, 35! The NBA star couldn’t help but show some love in the form of heart and prayer emojis on the Good American founder’s latest Instagram pic, shared on Thursday, June 11. “Our crowns may slip a tad but they never fall off #Queens #BFF #MyQueenMalika #Love,” Khloe captioned the photo of her and BFF Malika Haqq, 37, giving the camera their best duck face.

The ladies looked absolutely gorgeous for one of their first nights out after months of quarantine for a birthday. At the same party, Khloe and Tristan — who are parents to adorable 2-year-old daughter True — got fairly cozy as the group sang happy birthday. In a short video from the private bash captured by NBA star Jordan Clarkson, Tristan had his arm wrapped lovingly around Khloe’s waist while he filmed videos and photos with his phone in the other hand.

People think Khloé & Tristan are back together because of this video pic.twitter.com/FR5FPSSsfu — Dashuniverse ♋︎ (@dashxuniverse) June 10, 2020

Although the exes haven’t reunited romantically following back-to-back cheating scandals — including when Tristan inappropriately kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 22 — the pair have been spending more time together in recent months. Tristan was seen with Khloe several times on social media during quarantine, including for True’s second birthday in April. The Cleveland Cavalier looked like such a doting dad as he held the toddler — clad in a pretty white dress — while she blew candles out on one of her two cakes (featuring Trolls Poppy and Sesame Street‘s Abby Cadabby, of course).

Tristan once again made an appearance at another KarJenner quarantine birthday for Kourtney Kardashian, 41. Followed by an epic Minnie Mouse balloon display, Khloe lead an epic drive by parade for her oldest sister which was all caught on social video! Tristan could clearly be seen riding alongside Khloe as she yelled, “Woo, let’s get this parade going!”

Fans have speculated for months that the exes were back “on” — including her own mom Kris Jenner and Kourt’s ex Scott Disick! Shortly after, rumors swirled that Khloe was even pregnant again — although Khloe denied the news, she did entertain the idea of having Tristan fertilize embryos in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.