‘KUWTK’: Tristan Thompson Admits He’s ‘Open’ To Making Embryos With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian undergoes egg retrieval surgery during the April 23 episode of ‘KUWTK.’ Tristan Thompson is incredibly supportive and says he’s ‘open’ to helping her make embryos so she can have more kids.

Khloe Kardashian has been very vocal about wanting to freeze her eggs, and she makes big moves to make that happen in the April 23 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She goes to the doctor to talk about her options and creating embryos is very much on her mind. Khloe admits to Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that Tristan Thompson would be her sperm donor if she decided to make embryos. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe says. “But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.” She admits to her sisters that Tristan would have to sign legal paperwork that he would just be her sperm donor, but a lot can happen in the future.

Khloe does undergo egg retrieval surgery. For now, Khloe is just focusing on the eggs. “Right now, Tristan and I, we’re in this strange transition period where we’re figuring out boundaries,” Khloe admits. “It’s just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day.”

She does call Tristan up to explain the egg retrieval surgery results. All of the eggs have matured, so she has a total of 12 eggs. The doctor is “very confident” about 5 eggs, while the other 7 eggs are the ones that matured “the slowest.” She tells Tristan that she’s “thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval, but this time making embryos.”

Tristan tells Khloe, “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that… Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with.” Khloe gushes that she feels very “blessed” to be in the position that she’s in regarding her journey to possibly expand her family. “I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there,” Khloe says.

Tristan adds, “I’m all on board so however I can help.” He says when he comes back to Los Angeles for the summer, they can get to work on making the embryos. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!