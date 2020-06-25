True Thompson Adorably Crashes Khloe Kardashian’s Potty Training Q&A: ‘She Bombed My IG Live’

Khloe Kardashian did an IG live session to talk about adventures in potty training, and her daughter True decided to become the star of the show in the cutest way.

Usually if Khloe Kardashian is doing an Instagram live session, its to show off glam makeup tricks or a new workout. But on June 25, she let her most important job of being a mom take front and center to discuss potty training. She’s partnered with Pampers Easy-Ups training pants to discuss how potty training is going with her two-year-old daughter True Thompson, and the tot decided to join her mommy for her IG live. Or more like play with the Trolls dolls and toys that surrounded Khloe on her at-home set.

“Someone is here to join the live. Come here Tutu, you want to say hi to everyone?” Khloe sweetly asked as True came into the shot. She looked adorable in a floaty blue dress and had her curly hair partially pulled up in a top knot, as Khloe sat her little one on top of her lap. “Today we are here to talk about the adventures of potty training!” Khloe exclaimed while putting her hands above her head in excitement.

Khloe asked True, “Do you love potty training?” and other questions about her training pants, but True was far more interested in playing with the Poppy Trolls doll she grabbed. She proceeded to take the shoes off of it, and then grabbed another doll and did the same, while Khloe plied her for answers.

Eventually Khloe ran out of things to gush about when it came to the training pants, though she did give tips on how she’s been able to detect behaviors and actions of when True needs to go potty. “Now she’s playing with everything so I feel like we might be wrapping this up soon because somebody wants her lunch and somebody bombed my live. But she’s probably the best part of my live anyway,” Khloe said with a smile as her daughter ran off towards the next room.

By the very end, True returned and Khloe apologized, saying “Sorry, we got a little distracted,” then thanked fans for tuning in. “Do you want to say ‘Thank you guys so so much for joining my live and talking about potty training?'” she asked True, who didn’t respond. Khloe then revealed, “I did not think in a million years I’d be talking on (Instagram) live about this. But when you have a baby, you’ll do anything and everything.” Including discussing potty training secrets.