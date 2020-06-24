See Pic
Khloe Kardashian & Adorable True Thompson, 2, Twin In Matching White Outfits in Pampers Pic

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Khloe Kardashian and her mini-me True Thompson have starred in a new Pampers underwear ad — and it’s seriously so adorable!

Name a more iconic duo than Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her mini-me True Thompson, 2 — we’ll wait. The doting mom has posed with her little one as part of a Pampers pull ups underwear ad, and they couldn’t look any cuter. In the sponsored post, True stood on top of a colorful Pampers box wearing a pretty white top with a frilly shoulder design and peplum bottom. She also wore a pair of pull ups underwear and a gold necklace, as she smiled sweetly for the camera and pointed at something in the distance.

Khloe twinned with her two-year-old in a white skintight top, and a pair of high-waisted light wash jeans. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, which fell on both of her shoulders in voluminous curls. Her bronzed makeup look was stunning, as she rocked a nude lip, smoky eyeshadow and strong brows.

Khloe also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “I never thought I’d be such a stage mom but goodness my girl is cute.” In the clip, True poses for the camera as Khloe yells, “Make a face like this, really big, cheese.” To which True complies and smiles widely while saying, “cheese.” Our hearts!

Khloe and True have starred in a campaign together. Image: BACKGRID

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on June 21 to wish True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 29, a Happy Father’s Day! “You two are definitely twins @realtristan13,” she captioned a photo which highlighted the strong family resemblance between the daddy-daughter duo. In the pic, True was cozied up to her dad, while wearing a matching camouflage outfit. Khloe also paid tribute to the other men in her life, including her late father, and her brother-in-laws. Caitlyn JennerScott Disick, and Kylie Jenner‘s ex Travis Scott all got shoutouts from the Good American founder.