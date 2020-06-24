Khloe Kardashian & Adorable True Thompson, 2, Twin In Matching White Outfits in Pampers Pic

Khloe Kardashian and her mini-me True Thompson have starred in a new Pampers underwear ad — and it’s seriously so adorable!

Name a more iconic duo than Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her mini-me True Thompson, 2 — we’ll wait. The doting mom has posed with her little one as part of a Pampers pull ups underwear ad, and they couldn’t look any cuter. In the sponsored post, True stood on top of a colorful Pampers box wearing a pretty white top with a frilly shoulder design and peplum bottom. She also wore a pair of pull ups underwear and a gold necklace, as she smiled sweetly for the camera and pointed at something in the distance.

Khloe twinned with her two-year-old in a white skintight top, and a pair of high-waisted light wash jeans. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, which fell on both of her shoulders in voluminous curls. Her bronzed makeup look was stunning, as she rocked a nude lip, smoky eyeshadow and strong brows.

Khloe also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “I never thought I’d be such a stage mom but goodness my girl is cute.” In the clip, True poses for the camera as Khloe yells, “Make a face like this, really big, cheese.” To which True complies and smiles widely while saying, “cheese.” Our hearts!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on June 21 to wish True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 29, a Happy Father’s Day! “You two are definitely twins @realtristan13,” she captioned a photo which highlighted the strong family resemblance between the daddy-daughter duo. In the pic, True was cozied up to her dad, while wearing a matching camouflage outfit. Khloe also paid tribute to the other men in her life, including her late father, and her brother-in-laws. Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, and Kylie Jenner‘s ex Travis Scott all got shoutouts from the Good American founder.