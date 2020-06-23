Watch
Hollywood Life

True Thompson, 2, Giggles While Playing With My Little Pony Toy In Cute New Video

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Political News Editor

True Thompson had a case of the giggles while playing with one of her My Little Pony dolls, and mom Khloe Kardashian just couldn’t get enough of the cuteness.

Is there anything cuter than the sound of a baby laughing? Khloe Kardashian, 35, treated her fans to a sweet video of her daughter, True Thompson, playing with her huge collection of My Little Pony dolls, and the Instagram video is too adorable for words. In the June 22 clip, which you can watch below, the two-year-old gets into a giggle fit when her pink toy unexpectedly starts wiggling and making noise at her.

View this post on Instagram

omg 😂😅 that’s so precious 😍

A post shared by Princess True 💗 (@truethompsonprincess) on

“It’s laughing!” True exclaims while giving the pink pony a hug and a kiss. Khloe practically melts at this; you can hear her off camera say, “aww, baby.” True’s such a cutie pie in that outfit, too. Khloe’s toddler is wearing a pink long-sleeved tee to match her friend, white shorts, and diamond stud earrings. Anyone who follows Khloe on social media knows that her feeds are mostly True pics and videos. No complaints there. Almost every day, there’s something adorable to see of her little girl.

Khloe posted a special tribute to True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, on Father’s Day, June 21. Khloe wished the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, the happiest day, showing off a photo of her ex twinning with True. The photo showed the father-daughter duo wearing matching camouflage outfits while sitting on a bale of hay. “You two are definitely twins @realtristan13,” she captioned the pic. Their warm co-parenting relationship have some fans thinking that they’re getting back together, actually.

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian carries daughter True Thompson after a shopping trip to Barnes & Noble (BACKGRID)

But that’s not the case, a source close to the Good American designer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY — even though they’ve shared a little PDA. “There’s nothing to it,” the source said. “Despite being out together and Tristan putting his arm around Khloe, there’s nothing to it. They’re in a really great place but are not back together.” Khloe’s in a good place, and just focusing on living her best life. “They’re very close and great co-parents, but that’s it,” the source added.