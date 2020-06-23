True Thompson, 2, Giggles While Playing With My Little Pony Toy In Cute New Video

True Thompson had a case of the giggles while playing with one of her My Little Pony dolls, and mom Khloe Kardashian just couldn’t get enough of the cuteness.

Is there anything cuter than the sound of a baby laughing? Khloe Kardashian, 35, treated her fans to a sweet video of her daughter, True Thompson, playing with her huge collection of My Little Pony dolls, and the Instagram video is too adorable for words. In the June 22 clip, which you can watch below, the two-year-old gets into a giggle fit when her pink toy unexpectedly starts wiggling and making noise at her.

“It’s laughing!” True exclaims while giving the pink pony a hug and a kiss. Khloe practically melts at this; you can hear her off camera say, “aww, baby.” True’s such a cutie pie in that outfit, too. Khloe’s toddler is wearing a pink long-sleeved tee to match her friend, white shorts, and diamond stud earrings. Anyone who follows Khloe on social media knows that her feeds are mostly True pics and videos. No complaints there. Almost every day, there’s something adorable to see of her little girl.

Khloe posted a special tribute to True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, on Father’s Day, June 21. Khloe wished the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, the happiest day, showing off a photo of her ex twinning with True. The photo showed the father-daughter duo wearing matching camouflage outfits while sitting on a bale of hay. “You two are definitely twins @realtristan13,” she captioned the pic. Their warm co-parenting relationship have some fans thinking that they’re getting back together, actually.

But that’s not the case, a source close to the Good American designer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY — even though they’ve shared a little PDA. “There’s nothing to it,” the source said. “Despite being out together and Tristan putting his arm around Khloe, there’s nothing to it. They’re in a really great place but are not back together.” Khloe’s in a good place, and just focusing on living her best life. “They’re very close and great co-parents, but that’s it,” the source added.