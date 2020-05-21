See Pics
Kris Jenner Gets Sweet Kisses From True Thompson, 2, As They Finally Reunite In Quarantine — Pics

Kris Jenner was getting in some much needed one-on-one time with her granddaughter, True Thompson, in a series of three new photos Kris’s daughter, Khloe, shared to her Instagram, featuring ‘Lovey’ getting some love!

We’re not crying, you’re crying! In a brand new post Khloe Kardashian shared to Instagram on May 21, the Good American mogul, 35, captured her mom, Kris Jenner, hanging out poolside with Khloe’s sweet little girl, two-year-old True Thompson after self-isolating in their individual homes. In the first image of the Instagram carousel post, the doting grandmother, 64, and True posed perfectly on the shallow edge of the pool. Kris sported an intricate white coverup, hat, and sunglasses, while True looked truly adorable in a rainbow tie-dye one-piece.

The second image featured a far more candid moment between Kris and her granddaughter, as the ‘momager’ was caught laughing with True sitting on her lap. Finally, the sweetest and best pic of the two was saved for last. In the image, True leaned up to give her grandmother a sweet kiss on the cheek. Kris couldn’t help but beam at the camera, so grateful to be reunited with her daughter and granddaughter! “We love Lovey,” Khloe captioned the post with blue hearts at the beginning and end of the caption.

There’s no doubt that it’s been incredibly difficult for Kris to be away from her girls and grandchildren as they safely observe social distancing measurements outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Kris has definitely taken it hard. In a preview for new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians dropping this September, Kris could be seen sobbing, telling Khloe, “I miss you” and “I wish I could hug you.”

Luckily, the family is slowly starting to reunite, as they continue to find creative ways to stay entertained amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Prior to Kris’s reunion with True, the two-year-old and her adoring mom enjoyed some bonding time of their own! The two blew some bubbles at Khloe’s home with each taking turns to pop them one after the other! It was such a cute sight, but nothing is as endearing as Kris and True’s beautiful reunion photos.