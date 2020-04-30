Kris Jenner Sobs In Front Of Khloe While Social Distancing In ‘KUWTK’ Trailer: ‘I Miss You’

The global health crisis takes an emotional toll on the KarJenners. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian break down in tears because they miss each other in this new ‘KUWTK’ trailer.

When the city of Los Angeles shuts down due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is affected. The KarJenners are quarantined at home and have to practice social distancing, even from family. At one point in the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 trailer, Kris Jenner, 64, cries over not being able to be close to Khloe Kardashian, 35. “Khloe, I miss you,” Kris says through tears. Kris and Khloe are practicing social distancing while in the same room. “I miss you, too,” Khloe cries. Kris tells Khloe that she wants to hug her. As much as they want to, it’s just not safe right now.

Kim Kardashian also practices social distancing when she comes to visit Kris. Separated by a window, they share a sweet kiss. The KarJenners stay in touch with video calls. “We’re all going to get through this,” Khloe says.

Scott admits that he’s starting to go a “little stir crazy” while in quarantine. Meanwhile, Kim has her hands full with 4 kids running all over the house. “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” Kylie Jenner, 22, admits via video. Kylie doesn’t name the person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Even though they can’t physically be near each other for right now, there’s still drama. On a video call with Kris, Khloe, and Kim, Scott asks: “Has Khloe slept with Tristan yet?” Kris replies, “Oh, 100 percent.” Scott thinks the same thing, but Khloe said that wasn’t true. Khloe remains silent through this little conversation about Tristan. New episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 will return this September on E!.