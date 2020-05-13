Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson, 2, Have Fun Blowing Bubbles Together In Cute New Vide

Khloe Kardashian had the best time showing her daughter True how to make oversized bubbles during a backyard play session. The adorable video showed how her little girl is so chatty already.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been sharing the most precious videos ever with their children throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Khloe Kardashian, 35, has had some really sweet playtime sessions with her two-year-old daughter True Thompson. But their bubble making session on May 12 might have been their cutest mother-daughter moment yet. In a series of Instagram stories videos, no luxury items were needed for the simple and fun backyard activity that included just a round wand and little plastic tub of bubble solution.

True could be seen dipping the wand to cover it in solution as Khloe instructed her, “Okay do it baby. One two three…oh man” when the bubble sadly popped upon True lifting it out of the container. But the little one was unfazed, as she said “again” and sweetly went back to work coating the wand fully with her own hand. When it emerged, out came a massive bubble and True showed what a generous girl she is, telling Khloe “Mommy! Mommy’s turn,” in the sweetest voice.

Khloe then took over the bubble making duties, and proved to be a total pro at it. She managed to make gigantic bubbles, much to the delight of True. Though the little girl was more interested in seeing them pop rather than float away. True excitedly told her “Mommy pop,” for Koko to get rid of her bubbles, then using her own nickname squealed, “Mommy, Tutu’s turn!” as she ran and grabbed the wand. True didn’t like the giant bubbles, saying she wanted to make “baby” ones, as Khloe talked her through the process.

For a day in her backyard, Khloe looked sensational in a colorful magenta, blue and green robe that would make even celebrity robe queen Chrissy Teigen envious. The Good American jeans founder wore Adidas Adilette black and white striped slide-on sandals for playtime with True. Her daughter donned a long sleeved grey top and shorts, and had cute little sneakers on her feet so she could run around and chase after the bubbles. One can only assume that True’s daddy Tristan Thompson, 29, was the one taking the video, as he’s been quarantining at his ex-Khloe’s Hidden Hills estate so they can co-parent their daughter during lockdown.

As seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the former couple is exploring giving True a biological sibling, even though Khloe doesn’t want to get back together with the NBA player. Instead she had some of her eggs retrieved and Tristan agreed to donate sperm so they could create embryos for possible future use. “I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there,” Khloe said on the April 23 episode of KUWTK. The show is now in a mid-season break and returns to E! in Sept. 2020. As adorable as True is, how could they not want another child like her!