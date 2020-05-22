Khloe Kardashian Cracks Up As Daughter True, 2, Brushes Her Own Hair In Sweet Video

True Thompson showed that she could be just as be as the glamorous as her mother, Khloe Kardashian, but things got a little hilarious when True decides to stick her hairbrush into her mouth!

“Not in your mouth, you goose!” shouts Khloe Kardashian, 35, in the clip of True Thompson, 2, that she uploaded to her Instagram Story on May 21. In the video, captured by a fan account, True is busy showing her mom that she’s big enough to brush her own hair. However, things don’t go entirely as planned. While True is busy looking at her compact mirror, Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s daughter stuck out her tongue – as one does. It was then just a matter of math: brushing your hair + sticking out your tongue = brushing your tongue. The results left Khloe laughing at how cute her silly “goose” was.

Everybody loves True Thompson, especially grandma Kris Jenner, 64. On May 21, Khloe shared a handful of pictures of the “grand-momager” snuggling True while they both were hanging out by the shallow end of a pool. True, wearing a rainbow-colored swimsuit, leaned in to her grandma to plant a sweet kiss on her cheek. Considering how bad Kris missed all her children and grandchildren while observing the CDC’s social distancing measurements, this kiss from True must have sent Kris’s spirits soaring.

Kris is not the only one in her feelings over this quarantine. Tristan, 29, has been spending time with Khloe and True during the COVID-19 outbreak, and the way he’s stepped up during this crisis has impressed the KarJenner clan. “When [the coronavirus] hit, he fully committed himself to isolate from everyone in his life so he could safely spend time with true,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That really proved where his priorities are.” Plus, seeing Tristan bond with True brought a tear to Khloe’s eye because she was so close to her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr. She’s “just loves seeing” Tristan and True together because it reminds her of the bond she had with her own dad.

True is on her way to becoming the most popular KarJenner grandkid. When we said, “everybody loves True,” that wasn’t an understatement. For her second birthday, fans teamed up to send her and Khloe a book full of personalized messages from their adoring followers. “Look what people made you!” Khloe said while turning the pages, each packed with a message of love from their millions of followers. Khloe thanked all the fans for such a considerate gift and vowed to read all the messages to her baby girl.