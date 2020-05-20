Why Khloe Kardashian Gets ‘Emotional’ Over Tristan’s Improved Relationship With True, 2

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her family are so impressed with how ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True have bonded during quarantine. It’s even making Koko emotional to see them together.

It turns out the coronavirus lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The NBA player has spent so much time playing with their two-year-old little girl True Thompson while in quarantine together that their daddy-daughter bond is closer than its ever been. “Everyone in the family is impressed by Tristan and how he’s conducted himself these past few months. When this [COVID] hit, he fully committed himself to isolating from everyone in his life so that he could safely spend time with True. That really proved where his priorities are,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The bond between Tristan and True is the cutest thing ever. She’s so happy when her daddy is around, and that makes Khloe just as happy. Khloe was so close to her dad, so it’s extra special for her to see. It’s actually very emotional for Khloe, she just loves seeing them together,” the insider continues. Khloe, 35, lost her dad Robert Kardashian Sr. to esophageal cancer in 2003, as the 59-year-old passed away just two months after being diagnosed.

“Tristan has been playing more and more with True. It seems this quarantine has really changed him because he can physically be more present with True and not have to focus on basketball and being on the road so much. True is a total girly girl and loves dolls, playing shopping, and dress up. Khloe loves seeing him laugh and smile with her,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s changed for the positive, absolutely. He engages with her so much more. He’s grown leaps and bounds as a father since a year ago. The quarantine has done good things for him and his relationship with his daughter.”

What would be ideal for Tristan is if he is able to continue his pro-basketball career in Los Angeles with either the Clippers or Lakers, so he could remain to physically close to his little girl. As the 2020 NBA season was indefinitely suspended in March due to the coronavirus, the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavalier was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He was in the last year of his five-year, $82 million deal with the team.

“Tristan is looking to talk to the Clippers in the offseason to see if he can sign with them as he wants to be closer to True and play in California. Sure he would like to play with LeBron (James) again, but the Lakers haven’t really shown interest,” a source close to the Clippers tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan would take a pay cut to play for the Clippers and play in California as he doesn’t want to return to the Cavaliers. He doesn’t like losing and no longer wants to play in Cleveland. So unless they offer him a boatload of money, he isn’t going to re-sign with the Cavs. He has had enough there and wants to be closer to True and Khloe, that would be his ultimate goal.”