Tristan Thompson Sends Kim Kardashian Mother’s Day Flowers Amid Rumors Of Hookup With Khloe

Tristan Thompson knows that the way to a Kardashian woman’s heart is through flowers. He sent Kim a gorgeous early Mother’s Day rose display, as his relationship with ex Khloe keeps getting stronger.

Tristan Thompson has managed to get back into the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s good graces after his Feb. 2019 cheating scandal. The father of ex Khloe Kardashian‘s two-year-old daughter True made sure that Koko’s sister Kim Kardashian also got some Mother’s Day love from him ahead of the May 10 holiday. Mother of four Kim, 39, proudly showed off a display of pale pink roses to her Instagram stories on May 8, gushed over the gift and said how much she “loved” Tristan.

“To the most beautiful flowers from Kendall and from Tristan. I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother’s Day surprise. They really are so beautiful,” Kim said in the clip, showing off the side by side matching arrangements, one of which came from her sister Kendall Jenner, 24. Kim also displayed other early Mother’s Day gifts from her family, including a Dior makeup bag and bottle of her favorite drink Moscato di Asti from Khloe, 35, and a black and silver crystal encrusted jaguar cat clutch from Kylie Jenner, 22.

Tristan has been able to make solid inroads back into the Kar-Jenner family after his Feb. 2019 cheating scandal where he got frisky at a house party with Kylie’s then longtime bestie Jordyn Woods, 22. While Jordyn has remained completely shunned by the family following the betrayal, Khloe and Tristan are tied together forever by co-parenting True. Thus, her family has slowly forgiven him as he’s shown to be a great dad, and has been so flirty and adoring towards Khloe. Even though she’s said that they’re not a couple again just yet, Tristan gave Koko her most cherished thing in the world, her daughter.

If Tristan is being this loving and thoughtful to his daughter’s aunt ahead of Mother’s Day, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for Khloe on May 10! The pair has been bonding during quarantine with True, and some of Khloe’s family members think that they’ve grown so close that Tristan and Khloe have become intimate again. In the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mid-season trailer, Scott Disick, 36, is seen asking Kris Jenner, 64, and Kim in a remote zoom session, “Has Khloe slept with Tristan again?” Kris’ voice is then heard saying, “Oh, one hundred percent.” The Lord responds, “That’s what I say, but she says no.”

While Khloe claims they haven’t been intimate, she is considering having another baby with Tristan, but not in the way True was created. As seen on KUWTK, Khloe had a over dozen eggs retrieved and Tristan was willing to provide is sperm for embryos to give True a biological sibling. It is to be continued on that plot line, when KUWTK returns in Sept. 2020.