Tristan Thompson’s Flirting With Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Even Stronger’ In Person: He ‘Wants Her Back’

The world gets to see Tristan Thompson flirt with ex Khloe Kardashian through his saucy comments on her IG page. In person, he’s pulling out all the stops to win her back.

Over a year has passed since Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, and he desperately wants to win back his ex Khloe Kardashian, 35. They’re doing great at co-parenting their 23-month-old daughter True, and are finally on a friendly basis. But the NBA player wants to take things a step farther and be a couple once again. He’s been leaving flirty comments on her Instagram photos for months, and in person he’s laying in on ever thicker.

“Tristan’s Instagram compliments are only what the world sees. In real life he comes on even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. Her house is filled with flowers and a lot of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweet texts and never stops telling her he wants her back. Khloe enjoys the attention, but she’s still wary of him in that respect. She trusts him as a father for True but, as far as getting back together at this point, she wants to keep things the way they are,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe’s going to be seeing a lot more of Tristan, 28, once April 15 passes. That’s when his Cleveland Cavaliers play their last game of the 2020 season and he’ll have all summer to spend in L.A. trying to win back Khloe’s heart. “Tristan wants Khloe back and he will continue to flirt with Khloe in real life and also online constantly. He is really looking forward to being around her a lot more starting next month when his NBA season will be over,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“He is going to really try to be with True quite often this summer, which will mean he gets to be with Khloe too. He feels it will be a complete win-win and his hopes are to get Khloe back officially and then worry about signing onto a new team in July,” our insider continues. Tristan is in the final year of a 5-year, $82 million deal with Cleveland, and will go into free agency when the current NBA season ends.