Khloe Kardashian Shares Hot New Pic & Tristan Thompson Can’t Resist Leaving ‘Saucy’ Comment

Tristan Thompson was dazzled by Khloe Kardashian’s latest hot pic, showing her relaxing in a skimpy activewear set. He just had to leave a flirty comment for her!

Saucy! Tristan Thompson clearly couldn’t help himself when he saw an ultra sexy photo of ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. The Cleveland Cavaliers star, 28, dropped a flirty comment on her March 2 post, which showed her lounging in her girly bathroom in a white bra top and thong from her Good American line. In the photo, which you can see below, Khloe, 35, is striking a pose that shows off her flat stomach, her cleavage, and her hips to perfection. She captioned the post, “Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready. Two piece Active Intimate set @goodamerican”. Khloe’s famous friends and family were all about her incredible selfie.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, wrote, “Jane and Suzanne stay ready 💪🏼,” referring to Jane Fonda and Suzanne Somers, two actresses with famous workout tapes. Kylie Jenner, 22, commented, “ok !!!!!!!! 😍” while Khloe’s friend and Good American CEO Emma Grede wrote, “YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!! 👑”. Oh, and Tristan chimed in, too, with a majorly suggestive comment, which you can see below: “saucy” plus the heart eyes and drooling emojis. The responses to his comment were mixed, with some of Khloe’s friends sympathizing with her ex-boyfriend. The others were just calling him out. “Dude do you need some water or something? Stop sounding so thirsty and creepy. You’re getting on everyone’s damn nerves,” one person replied. Ouch!

Seeing a flirty comment courtesy of Tristan on one of Khloe’s hot pics is par for the course now, though. When Khloe posted a pic showing herself wearing a sexy, golden pantsuit with nothing underneath, Tristan commented, “✨Did someone say sparkle?!✨ I’m so in love with this suit ✨”. Yeah, more like so in love with her.

Khloe clearly doesn’t mind the comments, as he’s still leaving them. As a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she’s actually “softened” a bit after seeing how loving he is with their toddler daughter, True Thompson. “It’s definitely helped her with forgiveness. True is everything to her and seeing how happy she gets when her daddy is around, does make Khloe want him around more.”