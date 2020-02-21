Tristan Thompson’s ‘Bond’ With True Has ‘Softened’ Khloe Kardashian’s Heart: She ‘Wants Him Around More’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian aren’t back together but they are spending lots of time together — and it’s all because of his bond with their baby girl.

Tristan Thompson, 28, just shared the most adorable video of him and 1-year-old True Thompson dancing together and Khloe Kardashian, 35, was quick to like the video on her ex’s page. The co-parents are on great terms after splitting up a year ago over his infidelity, and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan’s devotion to their daughter has helped Khloe forgive him for his past mistakes.

“The way Tristan has shown up for True and the unmistakable love and bond between them absolutely softened Khloe’s heart towards him, she loves seeing it. It definitely helped her with forgiveness. True is everything to her and seeing how happy she gets when her daddy is around, does make Khloe want him around more, it’s only natural.

“Tristan has been really good about making his relationship with True a priority,” the source tells HL. “He’s head over heels in love with her and the older she gets the stronger their bond gets. Most of the time he visits her at Khloe’s house, it’s just easier for comfort and privacy. They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. He still has a very demanding schedule with his games and his practices but he goes out of his way to make it to LA to get his daddy daughter time in. Any opportunity with his busy schedule that he can take to see True he does and he will always be Facetiming while on the road. He is a constant presence.”

With a career in the NBA Tristan does have a lot of commitments that take him away from True but a source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that if things go the way he wants he may soon be based much closer to home and his daughter. “Tristan is a free agent at the end of the year and he is looking to leave Cleveland,” explains the source. He wants to sign somewhere that would be close to LA to be closer the True but that is no guarantee, he has to go with the best situation contract wise so he can provide fro True’s future and his future. Having said that, he makes sure to be around True as much as he can and since the Cavaliers are likely going to miss the playoffs, he will be looking forward spending time with True this summer while he looks for a new job’.”