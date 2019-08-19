Khloe Kardashian Admits ‘Being Cheated On Sucks’ After Tristan Thompson Split

If there’s anyone who knows the heartache that comes with infidelity, it’s Khloe Kardashian. During an episode of ‘Revenge Body,’ Khloe commiserated with two other women who found out how much it ‘sucks’ to be cheated on.

For Khloe Kardashian, 35, the Aug. 18 episode of Revenge Body cut really close to the bone. Both the women she helped on that week’s installment felt the heartbreak of infidelity, just like how Tristan Thompson, 28, cheated on her. Alexandria met Fernando in high school and recently found out that he cheated on her…from him! “He’s like, ‘I Need to tell you something: I f*cked another girl,’ “ she told Khloe, who said that her boyfriend didn’t know his name but that she “looked liked Kendall Jenner. And here I am, 4’11” [and] tubby.” Khloe quickly shot down that self-hate: “Being cheating on sucks,” Koko said, “but that doesn’t mean you need to say, ‘Man, if I looked like her, that probably wouldn’t have happened.’ “

“It probably would have happened, sad to say. [Cheating is] his issue,” Khloe said. Earlier in the episode, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke with Terra. “Three years ago, my mom passed away suddenly. It was really hard for me, and my two siblings…six months after I moved home, I met Chad, who is actually my daughter’s dad. I was pregnant soon into our relationship. … And then, when I was eight months pregnant, I found out he had a girlfriend the whole time I was pregnant and she knew about me.” This revelation made Khloe’s eyes go wide. What Terra said next may have hit home for Khloe.

“I don’t want my day to have a dad,” said Terra. “Even after I found out he had a girlfriend, I still tried. …Even though I’m so angry, and I have a lot of terrible feelings toward Chad, I feel like, for the sake of my daughter, at the end of this, if Chad wanted to, I may get back together with him.” Similarly, Khloe stayed with Tristan after he cheated on her – while she was pregnant – up until Feb. 2019. After hearing about his tryst with Jordan Woods, Khloe kicked him to the curb.

Six months after splitting up, Khloe and Tristan had made progress with their fractured relationship, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan is living in LA right now and he has been making time for [his and Khloe’s baby, True Thompson, 1].” Tristan spends time with True at Khloe’s home, but she “is very clear about boundaries.”

Speaking of which, Alexandria put some distance between her and Fernando after losing some weight and gaining some self-esteem. “I’m not the same girl I was last year,” she told her boyfriend over the phone on Revenge Body. “It’s not going to work out.” Terra, after dropping 22 lbs. over seven weeks, admitted that she no longer desired to have Chad in her life. “I definitely feel like I’m doing this a lot for me and Sayer now,” she said. Ultimately, Alexandria dropped 40 lbs. – not counting the 200-pounds of baggage that came with dating Fernando. Be sure to tune into Revenge Body, every Sunday at 10 PM ET, only on E!