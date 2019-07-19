Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Finally ‘Making Progress’ With Co-Parenting 6 Months After Split

It’s been tough for Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson, but HL is hearing that the former couple is finally ‘making progress’ when it comes to co-parenting True.

Six months after the bitter end to their relationship, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly finding some common ground concerning their daughter, True Thompson. True is obviously the center of Khloe’s world, and the two are pretty much together 24/7, but a source is now telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan has been actively trying to spend more time with his daughter. “Khloe‘s relationship with Tristan is not as awful as everyone thinks, things have really progressed. Tristan is living in LA right now and he has been making time for True,” the Kardashian insider explained. “He goes to Khloe‘s to spend time with True but Khloe is very clear about boundaries, he’s there to see True end of story.”

They continued, “It’s tough, it hasn’t been that long since they broke up so they are still figuring out how to navigate this new normal but they are making progress.” This comes shortly after Khloe took to social media to defend her ex, who was caught in February 2019 allegedly kissing KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods at a party. Koko replied to a fan who claimed the KUWTK star “hated” Tristan, when they wrote, “I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him.” “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual,” Khloe, the ultimate Internet sleuth, responded on the fan page. She continued, “Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!” We are such fans of her never-ending positivity!

The fan replied back, agreeing with Khloe that True is the center of her world! “I heard that,” the user wrote. “Just focus on you and True and forget that Dog Tristan because the only thing he’s doing is making you look dumb in front of the whole world. Baby True is everything.” We can’t say we don’t agree… but it’s great to know Tristan has started to make an effort in co-parenting True, as he had reportedly not been doing so for several months. In March, shortly after the couple’s break-up, Us Weekly reported that Tristan was making zero effort to see True, and Khloe was devastated over it. “Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” they said. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.”

