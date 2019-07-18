Khloe Kardashian Confesses She Overdid Her Contouring After Fans Accuse Her Of Getting A Nose Job

Over the past few months, Khloe Kardashian has sparked plastic surgery rumors among fans with a noticeably more trim nose. Now she says she just went too far with makeup contouring.

Khloe Kardashian has revealed her beauty secrets in a top to bottom cosmetics tutorial video for Vogue. In the process, she helped shut down rumors that she recently had a nose job. The 35-year-old used a matte palette and said “‘One of my favorite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a little bit because…in person, and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different. ‘So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!” Khloe revealed. You can see her discuss it at the 6:44 mark in the video above.

“Now this is basically nose contouring for dummies,” she explained as she showed how she used a contouring brush from her eyelids all the way down the sides of her nose to give it a slimming effect. Then she used it on the tip of her nose to make it look smaller.

Khloe confessed that sister Kim, 38, is able to see how much her face can change based on who her makeup artist was. “Kim loves to play this game where she guesses who did my makeup that day. Because everyone has their own technique, and I do know that some people make my face look different,” the Good American jeans founder explained. “I think that’s really cool, I mean it doesn’t offend me, I think it’s just what makeup is supposed to do.”

On at least two occasions recently fans freaked out over how different Khloe’s nose looked. When she appeared on Laura Wasser‘s podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser in May of 2019, after the video was released fans freaked. “What in the KrisJenner happen to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self!” one fan tweeted at the time. Khloe’s nose appeared much smaller with the tip slightly upturned

In a June 21 Instagram pic, Khloe’s nose looked super slim once again and it set her followers off. “Where is Khloé? This picture isn’t her,” one fan insisted in the comments.”What happened to your nose?” another person questioned. “Is it me, or does she look different in every one of her pictures? She’s still gorgeous though! ❤️” a user added. Well, now they have their answer as Khloe just sometimes goes overboard with her nose contouring.