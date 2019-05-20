Khloe Kardashian ‘For Sure Had A Nose Job’ — 3 Plastic Surgeons Claim After Seeing New Video

Fans took to social media to share their opinions after a new video surfaced of Khloe Kardashian on May 17 and we spoke with three experts who weighed in on her dramatic look!

Fans speculated Khloe Kardashian, 34, had a nose job after a video clip of her was released on May 17. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to have a completely different look during a guest appearance on her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser‘s podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser and fans were quick to point it out. HollywoodLife wanted to get to the bottom of this hot topic so we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with three experts who weighed in on the situation and seemed to agree with fans. Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Constantine Mendieta shared her professional opinion and said, “Khloe at some point for sure had a nose job…. she is looking like a rock star.”

Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife and agreed, “It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. This is usually performed by removing cartilage from the end, causing it to also tilt up a bit. Her nose looked great before, so I question whether this was something that she really needed to have!” When asked if Khloe could have possible just had filler or if he believes she went under the knife, Dr. Youn replied, “Filler can alter the shape of a nose but cannot make it look shorter for the most part. Therefore, I suspect it’s due to surgery, not filler.”

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Mccoy Moretz told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that in his opinion, “This looks to be something that is completely available non-surgically with appropriate place of a filler material into the nasal tip, as well as Botox into the small muscles around the base of the nose,” he explained. “Botox weakens these muscles that elevate the nasal tip allowing the tip to descend to a more aesthetically pleasing labiocolumellar angle, which is the geometric angle drawn between the philtrum of the lip and nose. The filler is correcting which is, in my opinion, an obvious overly aggressive rhinoplasty she had in the past,” Dr. Moretz continued.

Looks like someone got another new nose!! I wondered why she has been hiding for the past 2 weeks! I legit thought she was her mother, she looks SO different here vs. her IG pics! #KhloeKardashian Only the nose knows! pic.twitter.com/PrH1Akk7qr — Kimberly K. (K.K.W.) (@GingerhairGrnEy) May 18, 2019

“This is something that an advanced injectable practitioner, such as myself, performs routinely. In my opinion this looks much more natural and aesthetically pleasing than her previous nasal appearance,” Dr. Moretz added. “Typical cost for this sort of non-surgical treatment begins around $1800-$2000 and goes up based off of complexity according to correction of post surgical or natural nasal deformity’s that are present, as well.”

When fans saw Khloe’s dramatic new look, they took to social media to share their own opinions of the reality star. Comments ranged from: “Looks like someone got another new nose!! I wondered why she has been hiding for the past 2 weeks! I legit thought she was her mother, she looks SO different here vs. her IG pics! #KhloeKardashian Only the nose knows!” to, “Haven’t been keeping up with them for a while but did Khloe Kardashian get herself Michael Jackson’s nose?” and, “What in the Kris Jenner happen to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self!”