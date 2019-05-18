See Pics
Khloe Kardashian Sparks Nose Job Speculation After New Podcast Interview — See Pic & Tweets

Khloe Kardashian
Fans are claiming Khloe Kardashian is looking a little….different. In new video from an upcoming podcast, some people claim that her nose appears smaller and that she might have had work done.

Khloe Kardashian is an upcoming guest on her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser‘s podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser and when video of their taping was released in a clip on May 17, fans took particular notice of the 34-year-old’s nose. In that it appeared narrower and more upturned at the tip. “What in the KrisJenner happen to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self!” one fan named Gretchen tweeted and another wrote “Omg! What did Khloe Kardashian do to her nose??

“Khloe Kardashian’s nose is gonna disappear soon,” one person remarked at it’s seemingly smaller size while user named Shadrina semi-joked “Haven’t been keeping up with them for a while but did khloe kardashian get herself michael jackson‘s nose?” Now that’s pretty brutal.

Khloe has revealed in 2018 that she’s considered getting a nose job, but was too afraid of the procedure. An Instagram user named Allyson commented on a photo and asked “Did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring,” and Koko answered back! She wrote “One day I think I’ll get [a nose job] because I think about it every day. But I’m scared, so for now it’s all about contour.” So until Khloe says otherwise, we’ll have to guess she just really went overboard on the contouring for her interview with Laura.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian as seen on Laura Wasser’s podcast on May 17, 2019 on left. On right is Khloe at the NBC Upfronts in NYC on May 15, 2017.

Khloe heartbreakingly revealed in 2013 in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK that when she was a child her overheard mom Kris Jenner telling a pal that Khloe should have her nose done. “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job. I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it,” Khloe revealed. That had to have been devastating to hear.