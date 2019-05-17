Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Really ‘Paused The Divorce’ With Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian is getting personal about why she put a hold on divorcing Lamar Odom following his near fatal overdose in an interview with her own divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

If anyone has good divorce stories dish about, it’s Hollywood’s divorce lawyer queen Laura Wasser. On her upcoming podcast she’s interviewing client Khloe Kardashian and the two discuss why Khloe paused her divorce from Lamar Odom after he ended up in a coma following an Oct. of 2015 drug overdose. “He OD’ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still — it was on the judge’s desk,” the 34-year-old said in an E! News sneak preview clip of PodcastOne’s Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser “It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened.”

“And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again,” she explained her attorney. Khloe bravely stayed by Lamar’s side in the hospital, helping make medical decisions for him. She continued to make sure he got the quality care he needed to make a full recovery after her was transferred from a hospital in Las Vegas to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Khloe even remembers the first words he said to her upon coming out of the coma, and it scared her that he might have thought they were in the past and still happily married. “I remember he woke up and the first thing he said was, ‘Hey babe.’ I was like, ‘Oh God. What year does he think this is?’ I remember I was like, ‘Oh no. What did I do?!’ Because I was like, ‘Does he know?’ And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might’ve put him back into a coma I don’t know, he probably was terrified.”

Laura then recalled to Khloe how she personally went down to try to get the divorce paperwork back from a court clerk so that a judge wouldn’t sign off on it during Lamar’s recovery. She revealed that the woman refused to get the papers despite knowing Laura, refused to help even when she name dropped the Kardashians and eventually said “It was literally like out of a romantic comedy, ‘Can you do it for love?’ and her eyes kind of raised,” Laura revealed, adding that the corny line caused the woman to slowly go back into an office and returned with the divorce paperwork. Khloe and Lamar’s divorce was finalized on Dec. 17, 2016 four years after the couple initially filed but after he made a near-full recovery.