Khloe Kardashian: Fans Speculate That ‘KUWTK’ Star Has Had Nose Job After Unrecognizable Selfie

Khloe, is that you? Fans couldn’t help but notice that Khloe Kardashian was looking much different than usual in her latest Instagram photo & even speculated that she may have gone under the knife.



Perfectly applied contour or cosmetic surgery? That’s the question fans were asking in the comments of Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram post after she appeared to debut a smaller nose than usual. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the pic in question on June 21, and had everyone scratching their heads. Koko, 34, looked beyond gorgeous in the snapshot, however, her noticeably thin nose grabbed everyone’s attention. The reality star rocked bold eye makeup and wore her blonde locks down as she pout her lips for the sultry selfie. You can see the photo for yourself, HERE!

Fans could hardly believe that the photo was indeed of Khloe. “Where is Khloé? This picture isn’t her,” one fan insisted in the comments.”What happened to your nose?” another person questioned. “Is it me, or does she look different in every one of her pictures? She’s still gorgeous though! ❤️” a third person wrote. Some found Khloe so unrecognizable in the new pic that they actually thought she was another person! “Really thought this was Kim Kardashian” one comment read.

This is hardly the first time Khloe’s seemingly changing facial structure has come into question. In May of 2019, Koko was a guest on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser‘s podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser and when the video of their taping was released, fans jumped to conclusions. “What in the KrisJenner happen to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self!” one fan tweeted at the time.

HollywoodLife got the tea on what’s really going on here from plastic surgeon Dr. Constantine Mendietawho was able to share his professional opinion. “Khloe at some point for sure had a nose job…. she is looking like a rock star,” the doctor said. Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn also spoke with HL and agreed, “It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. This is usually performed by removing cartilage from the end, causing it to also tilt up a bit. Her nose looked great before, so I question whether this was something that she really needed to have!”