Jordyn Woods Compares Tristan Thompson Scandal Fallout To Cancer: Hatred Was ‘Like A Tumor’

Jordyn Woods caved in to ‘addictive’ urges to ‘look’ at her name online after the Tristan Thompson scandal played out, and the online hate took a toll on her.

Jordyn Woods, 21, couldn’t turn a blind eye to the threats and name-calling she was subjected to in the wake of her scandal with Tristan Thompson, 28. “Home wrecker,” “snake,” death threats — these are just some of the nasty remarks Jordyn saw linked to her name after she claimed Khloe Kardashian’s ex kissed her on the lips at a house party on Feb. 17, as she recalled in her Oct. 2019 cover story for Cosmopolitan UK. “It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour,” the influencer confessed to the magazine. The online hate reached such cruel levels that it “became cancerous” to Jordyn.

Jordyn even issued a warning to online trolls. “The internet feels so entitled to have opinions about everything, but a lot of it is bulls**t. These are real people, with real lives,” she told Cosmpolitan UK, adding, “People are so detached that they don’t feel empathy, they don’t feel bad, they don’t realise that the one message that you sent laughing at someone could be the message that pushes that person off the ledge.”

Given Jordyn’s platform, which boasts more than 10.3 million followers on Instagram, the model could’ve easily snapped back at the haters or explained her side of the story even more. But that’s not the approach Kylie Jenner’s ex best friend wanted to take. “I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me,” she explained in her cover story, referring to her March 1 interview on Red Table Talk. Jordyn’s publicized chat about her and Tristan’s time at the after-party infuriated Khloe, which led the Good American co-founder to tweet, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

While Khloe appeared more hurt that Jordyn allegedly never said “I’m sorry” about the scandal, an accusation she made in the June 23 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the model believes she has already made her amends. “She has done all the apologizing she’s going to do and has made peace with any errors she’s made. Jordyn is done making apologies for what she’s done and is all about moving forward with her own life, professionally and personally,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Jordyn has proved this with collaborations between Boohoo and Eylure, in addition to her own cover on Cosmopolitan UK, of course!