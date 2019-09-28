Tristan Thompson Knows Losing Khloe Kardashian Was Biggest Mistake of His Life: Wants Her Back

Tristan Thompson has been flirting up a storm with ex Khloe Kardashian. First he left a simple heart-eyes emoji, along with the compliment, “perfection,” in the comments of an Instagram pic where she tried to replicate Anna Nicole Smith. Then when she posted a pic of her with the sunshine behind her head on Sept. 26, Tristan gushed, “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful diamond.” “Tristan is still trying to get Khloe back. He hasn’t made a big secret of the fact that he wants another chance with her, he’s not over her. Khloe has continually shot him down but Tristan is persistent. He deeply regrets losing Khloe and is very open about it, he doesn’t seem ready to give up,” a Kardashian source tells HollywoodLife.com about his incessant flirting.

Even Wendy Williams called out Tristan for trying to hit up Khloe. “Leave her alone!” she scolded the NBA player, 28, adding he needs to move on. “She’s obviously done with you,” the talk show host said on her Sept. 24 show. “Tristan has no plans on stopping his efforts to try to win back Khloe anytime soon and doubts he ever will. Tristan is not concerned whatsoever with what Wendy Williams, or anyone besides Khloe, thinks about his efforts and this is between him and Khloe only,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe kicked Tristan to the curb for good after he cheated on her at a Feb. 17 house party in L.A. with Kylie Jenner‘s now ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, 22. While they still co-parent daughter True, 18 months, Khloe has no interest in taking him back after such a betrayal. Especially since it was his second major cheating scandal. “Tristan thinks about Khloe all the time and feels he made the biggest mistake of his life for what he did to her. Tristan understands they had a very public breakup and he’s not proud of what he’s done or how he handled things. But he’s going above and beyond to make amends and of course, if he could ultimately win Khloe back would be a dream come true,” the source continues.

He understands how much he messed up with Khloe and he will always love her and wants her back and will continue to try to “get back with her. He will not stop flirting both on social media and when he sees her when they have to deal with True’s needs. They are going to be together forever in one way or another, so he is shooting his shot to get her back and he will never stop,” a third source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “He truly believes he still has another chance.”