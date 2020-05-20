Watch
Hollywood Life

True Thompson, 2, Excitedly Checks Out Her Sweet Birthday Book From Fans — Sweet Video

khloe kardashian true thompson
Khloe Kardashian shared a special bonding moment with her daughter, True, as they looked through the two-year-old’s birthday gift from fans in a new video.

True Thompson may only be two years old, but she already has fans — and they teamed up to give her a very special gift for her second birthday! True turned two on April 12, and fans teamed up to send Khloe Kardashian the sweetest present, which Khloe showed off on Instagram on May 19. The gift was a book that featured personalized messages from various fans, along with sweet photos of True from over the last two years. Khloe sat with True to look through the book in the video on her Instagram Story.

Khloe flipped through the pages of the book to show True how thoughtful her fans were. True hilariously seemed most interested in the photo of Poppy (from Trolls) in the book, as opposed to the messages and photos of herself. However, Khloe was clearly touched by the gesture. “Look what people made you!” she told her little girl. She also explained that she would be reading all of the messages to True, and proudly showed off photos of the cover and back cover of the book.

Unfortunately, True’s birthday happened during the height of the coronavirus quarantine, so Khloe wasn’t able to throw her a traditional KarJenner party for the big event. However, the toddler got to celebrate with her mom and dadTristan Thompson, who joined the girls in quarantine for a celebration. Khloe and Tristan are not together romantically right now, but have been spending time together during lockdown for True’s sake.

this book is so cute and cool 💓😁

Of course, this has fans convinced that the exes, who split after Tristan cheated on Khloe (for the second time) in Jan. 2019, might get back together. In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians preview, even family members like Kris Jenner and Scott Disick admitted that they’re convinced that Khloe and Tristan slept together during their time together in lockdown. We’ll have to wait until the show comes back in September to find out, though!