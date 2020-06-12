See Pics
Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Cutie Pie’ Daughter True, 2, Is All Smiles Having An Outdoor ‘Dance Party’

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together.
Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market.
Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.
Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.
True Thompson showed off her moves (and equally cute summer outfit) while spending quality time with her mom, Khloe Kardashian.

Summer time is here and True Thompson, 2, is grooving away. Okay, there may technically be a week left of spring, but Khloe Kardashian’s toddler looked like she was in full summer break mode by having an outdoor “dance party” — as Khloe called it — on June 12. Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share the cutest snaps of her mini me, who was gleefully standing on Khloe’s patio couch while waving her arms.

“My cutie pie,” Khloe captioned another photo, and even spilled details on her stylish daughter’s outfit details! True rocked a frilly peplum tank top, featuring dainty florals, from children’s clothing brand My Little Cozmo — you can buy the same top for the fashionable kiddo in your life for $54. True paired the “Fruits Girl Top” with black shorts and black sandals from children’s shoe company Mini Melissa Oficial. True completed the look with the most chic accessory of all: a Peppa Pig doll!

Meanwhile, fans have been wondering if True’s parents Khloe and Tristan Thompson are back together, thanks to a very interesting video that surfaced on June 10! Tristan was filmed with his arm wrapped around his ex’s waist while celebrating at a friend’s birthday party, leaving fans to wonder if there was something more to the Keeping up with the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s quarantine hangouts. We’ve learned this was simply a friendly gesture, however.

“Despite being out together and Tristan putting his arm around Khloe, there’s nothing to it. They’re in a really great place but are not back together,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife“Khloe has made it clear she’s not interested in being back with Tristan or dating anyone. They’re very close and great co-parents, but that’s it. They’re not hooking up, they don’t act like a couple but love one another very much.”

As for Tristan’s thoughts on their relationship, our source added, ”They are not officially back together but he is holding out hope that it might change in the future. His focus is True, his focus is getting to a great place as a co-parent with Khloe and they are clearly there and his focus is to figure out where he is going to play next year to hopefully be as close to Los Angeles as possible.”