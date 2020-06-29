Tristan Thompson Leaves Khloe New Flirty Comment As She Shows Off Her Birthday Glam In New Pics

He’s at it again! After Khloe Kardashian posted stunning new pics of herself from her birthday bash, Tristan Thompson popped up in the comments section to post another flirty message.

Tristan Thompson just can’t get enough of Khloe Kardashian. The reality star took to Instagram on June 28 to share various photos of herself from her birthday party one day earlier. Tristan commented on the post with various emojis (a red heart, heart eyes and fire) to reveal just how good he thought his ex looked on her big day.

For her 36th birthday bash, Khloe wore a sexy mesh dress, while also putting her new brunette locks on full display. Although the party was much smaller than a normal KarJenner extravaganza due to the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe still went all-out while decorating her home for the fun event. Tristan was in attendance at the party, as the two have been spending quite a bit of time together while working on their co-parenting relationship in recent months.

Meanwhile, Tristan has been flooding Instagram with flirty comments about Khloe lately. While at the party, he posted a photo of a life-like decoration of Khloe and captioned it, “Lawd Gawd.” He also commented on Khloe’s June 27 post with the message, “The Queen,” and a series of heart eye emojis. Plus, he dedicated an entire post to his ex in honor of her birthday.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the wold Koko!”

Tristan and Khloe started dating in 2016, and she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018. Just before True’s birth, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe, and their relationship was rocky for several months. However, she decided to give it a shot and stay with the father of her child. Unfortunately, it was short-lived, as Tristan cheated again by kissing Jordyn Woods at a party in Jan. 2019.

After that indiscretion, Khloe broke up with Tristan for good. It took several months, but she eventually got back to an amicable place with the basketball star. This year, Khloe and Tristan started spending much more time together, due to the quarantine orders amidst the coronavirus. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, they are NOT back together romantically at this time.