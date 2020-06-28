Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian At Her 36th Birthday Party — ‘Lawd Gawd’

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday in style, and her ex Tristan Thompson has once again gushed over the KarJenner sis.

Tristan Thompson attended his ex Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party — and the NBA player totally gushed over a cardboard cutout of her! The 28-year-old took to his Instagram Story on June 27 to share a snap of Khloe in a denim jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. “Lawd Gawd,” he captioned the pic, alongside four heart eye emojis. He also paid tribute to his former flame, and mother of two-year-old daughter True, by posting a sweet pic to his feed.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he began his lengthy Instagram caption, penned on June 27. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

His heartfelt words were accompanied by an equally sweet snap of the pair lounging on a trampoline with precious little True. Tristan also slid into the comments section of KoKo’s new snap one day prior, calling her “The Queen,” alongside a series of heart eye emojis. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her ex-beau have been keeping fans on their toes for several months now. Not to mention, they’ve been fueling the rumor mill with flirty comments, and videos emerging of the pair getting cozy. However, it’s no surprise the NBA player commented on the 36-year-old’s latest pic — she looks incredible!

In the photo, she’s rocking noticeably darker locks, while wearing a plunging blue bodysuit top with jeans over the bottom. Although her long wavy hair still had some blonde highlights in it, the overall shade was definitely more brown. The Good American founder debuted her darker hair makeover in a set of snaps back in May, and unsurprisingly Tristan also slid into that comments section, too.