Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson, 2, Look Like Twins In Matching Gold Minis At Her Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True is getting her fashionable taste directly from her mommy. The two wore light gold dresses with a sparkly mesh layer at Koko’s 36th birthday party.

While Khloe Kardashian was surrounded by just her closest friends and family for her 36th birthday party on June 27, she wanted to make sure her daughter True Thompson was dressed in her very best. And that she was, as Khloe’s two-year-old wore an outfit that appeared to be made from the exact same fabric as her mama’s. The birthday queen rocked a skin-tight flesh-colored halter mini-dress underneath a layer of light gold see-through glistening mesh. While Khloe’s skin-tight outfit hugged her enviable curves, her daughter’s dress while twinning was obviously way more demure and toddler friendly.

True’s dress featured long sleeves just like her mom’s and the exact same gold mesh overlay fabric. While Khloe donned nude high heels, Tutu — as Khloe calls her — rocked shiny gold lace-up ankle boots with a slight heel. Khloe shared their twinning look in a series of Instagram photos from her birthday party called “Family.”

In the mother-daughter picture, Khloe could be seen holding True in her arms as they posed in front of several giant pink inflatable slides. Shiny pink mylar balloons also covered the ground in the snap, which was taken in sister Kylie Jenner‘s yard as the party was held at her $36.5 million mansion. Khloe wore her newly soft-auburn locks long and straight, while she had True’s hair done in a half-up, half-down style. She had most of her hair pulled up in a bun atop her head, while a little layer of adorable curls floated freely.

Since large gatherings still aren’t allowed in L.A. County due to coronavirus restrictions, Khloe’s guest list was kept to a minimum of just those closest to her. Khloe was joined by her sisters Kylie, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 24, and brother Rob Kardashian, 33, who showed off his new slimmed down frame. Koko’s mom Kris Jenner, 64, was on hand, as well as Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq. Khloe’s ex and True’s daddy Tristan Thompson, 29, was also there, looking incredibly dapper in a light pink suit that matched the pink theme of Khloe’s epic party decorations.

Not only did Tristan share IG photos from the party featuring flirty messages about his ex, he also paid a loving tribute to Khloe in an Instagram post showing himself, Koko and True giggling while on a trampoline. Next to it he wrote, “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”