Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Truth About Their Relationship After Ring Sparks Engagement Speculation

Fans spied a ‘huge rock’ on Khloe Kardashian’s finger at her birthday party. Sources reveal if Tristan Thompson secretly proposed!

With a diamond ring on Khloe Kardashian’s finger and increased quality time with Tristan Thompson, fans can’t help but wonder if the parents secretly got engaged. Although the flashy rock on Khloe’s ring finger was hard to miss in photos from her 36th birthday party — which Tristan also attended at his ex’s Calabasas pad on June 27 — Khloe just likes to accessorize. “Khloe and Tristan are not engaged despite the rumors about their relationship,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

While Khloe and Tristan haven’t rekindled their romance, you could say they are continuing to rekindle their friendship! “They are getting along better than ever for the sake of True [their two-year-old daughter] and are just focused on co-parenting. There is no truth to the rumors whatsoever,” our source adds.

Yes, really — Khloe and Tristan aren’t planning a hush-hush wedding, even if Tristan has been gassing up Khloe in her Instagram comments sections as of late. “Tristan and Khloe are not engaged,” a second source, who’s a friend of Khloe’s, confirms EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Right now he’s just earning back her trust day by day,” the source adds, after Tristan fell out of Khloe’s good graces — twice — after two scandals in 2018 and 2019. The first time, he was filmed kissing one woman and motorboating another while Khloe was still pregnant. The second time, family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, claimed that Tristan had kissed her on the lips during her way out from his house party.

That’s not to say all chemistry has fizzled out. “The spark between them is obvious but it’s a huge leap to say they are engaged and simply not accurate,” our second source further clarifies. Right now, Tristan is just taking advantage of rare family time with Khloe and True, given that his schedule as a professional basketball player has been significantly cleared up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘”Tristan is going to enjoy his time away from the NBA because he is all about being a dad to True and he has really enjoyed this extra time with her and will continue at that as a father. Not as someone who is engaged to Khloe, because that isn’t the case right now, they are co-parents,” a third source, who’s close to Tristan, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Khloe was already rocking a diamond ring in March of 2020.

Besides, this isn’t the first time Khloe has sported a diamond ring. She wore a diamond ring just as big in an Instagram selfie in March, and a similar-looking ring (if not the same one) in more photos shared in July of 2019. As they say, diamonds are a girl’s best friend — whether or not that girl is engaged!